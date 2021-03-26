Today in the Globe newsroom we took a look at a sort of art movement.
PhotoSpiva and the Small Works auction, two annual event organized by the Spiva Center for the Arts, have returned to the gallery. Founded in 1977, PhotoSpiva has become the longest-running photographic competition of its kind in the U.S. But last year the contest was held virtually because of the pandemic.
We'll have more about this report in tomorrow's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. Over the weekend we'll also feature reports about:
- The opening of a bear hunting season in Missouri.
- How non-profits are reopening and big events are returning in light of the pandemic's regression.
- Developing plans for an old Holiday Inn hotel.
The weather looks pretty good for the weekend, folks. We hope you enjoy yourselves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.