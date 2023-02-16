Ozark Christian College will host its annual Preaching-Teaching Convention beginning with a banquet Monday evening and featuring workshops, children's programs and more through Wednesday.
Following this year’s theme of “Unsung Heroes,” the six main sessions of the convention will explore the unsung heroes and ministries of the Bible. Featured speakers are Rick Atchley, Tom Ellsworth, Scott Nickell, Beth DeFazio, Nikomas Perez and Adam Jones.
A complete list of events and registration information can be found at occ.edu/pt. The program book for the week can be read and downloaded at occ.edu/ptprogram.
The community is invited to attend.
