They were loud, they were colorful and they were proud of how far their community has come over the decades.
JOMO PrideFest was back on Joplin Avenue after a yearlong hiatus because of the pandemic, and organizers termed it bigger and better than ever.
And it continues today with events at Landreth Park and two area businesses.
“In 2020, we were down because of COVID and this is our first fully expanded two-day event,” said Ron Burch, co-chairman of JOMO Pride Inc. “We’ve had this a few years, just not this big. Even though COVID is kind of ramping up right now, they didn’t tell us we couldn’t have it, didn’t have restrictions, so we’re going to do what we can to ease people’s minds and still show that we’re here and together for everyone.”
On Saturday, PrideFest took over Joplin Avenue between Fourth and Sixth Street and featured vendors and a processional led by Miss Gay America Pattaya Hart and others.
The street was filled with people dressed in colorful outfits and celebrating diversity and inclusivity for a group of people who often feel ostracized in everyday life.
“Pride not only shows acceptance and togetherness within the LGBTQ community, but it also shows people outside the community what acceptance and togetherness looks like,” Burch said. “Another thing it does is it increases visibility. You can get people who do not have experience with the LGBTQ community. You can’t get them comfortable and basically OK with everything if they’re never around it.”
Joplin resident Victoria Montez sat with her friends at the corner of Fifth and Joplin applying makeup and preparing for the day.
Montez said this was her first PrideFest even though she has supported the community for years.
“To me, it shows that it doesn’t matter what you say about us, we are who we are and we love who we are,” Montez said. “Part of my family really isn’t supportive of it, so I decided to come to show that even though my family doesn’t support it, I do and I’m here for my friends and the people are here. I’m just so thankful everyone is here.”
The special guest speaker for the 2021 PrideFest, Sara Cunningham, Oklahoma City, told a story of struggling to come to grips with her son coming out as gay a few years back.
She received the JOMO Pride 2021 Trail Blazer Award for the way she overcame her doubts.
“It was a journey that took me from the church to the pride festival without losing my faith or my son,” Cunningham said. “I met this beautiful community, and I started hearing stories about how they had been alienated from their families, their church homes.”
Cunningham said she learned about how fear and ignorance among the straight community bred fear of the LGBTQ community.
“I learned that straight people have more rights than gay people currently and those things I was accountable to,” Cunningham said. “So in 2015, I went to the Oklahoma City pride festival with a homemade button that said ‘Mom Hugs,’ and with anyone who made eye contact with me, I would say can I offer you a free mom hug? The first hug went to a beautiful girl who said it had been four years since they got a hug from their mom because they’re lesbians. From that experience I started the not-for-profit Free Mom Hugs, and it’s all about being a loving presence in the lives of those who have been alienated from their families.”
Cunningham said that group has grown to have chapters in all 50 states, including one in Joplin.
She wrote a book about her journey called “How We Sleep at Night,” and she said screen legend Jamie Lee Curtis bought the movie rights to that book to create a movie about her story.
Brandy Castlebury, of Carl Junction, said she is a member of the Joplin chapter and believes in that cause.
“I am a lesbian woman, my wife and I have several children, and we try to teach them openness and being themselves and not being afraid of who they are,” Castlebury said. “I also am here with Free Mom Hugs. I started with that three years ago when it started in Joplin just to be a mom and be there because I think everyone needs a mom.”
Burch said JOMO PrideFest continues on Sunday and moves to Landreth Park.
It begins at 11 a.m. at Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510. S. Joplin Ave., with a “Drag Queen Brunch” and meet-and-greet with Mr. and Miss Gay America, Vega and KC Sunshine.
Events at Landreth Park run from noon to 6 p.m. with live music and vendors.
A book-signing and meet-and-greet with Sara Cunningham is slated for 6 to 7 p.m. at the Joplin Avenue Coffee Club, 506 S. Joplin Ave., then back to the Blackthorn Pizza and Pub for a variety show finale at 8 p.m.
“I want people to know it’s completely free,” Burch said. “Come out and support your community, you’re not just supporting LGBTQ community, you’re supporting Joplin. Events like this not only showcase the diversity and inclusivity within the community, but when you broadcast that it shows people, hey, this is a place where we can feel accepted. It’s a place where we can come and feel at home.”
