MIAMI, Okla. — An annual rodeo returns Thursday with a few new features and plenty of competitors.
In its 13th year, Rodeo Miami 2022 opens Thursday and runs until Saturday with its usual lineup of competitive events. About 400 competitors are ready to try their hand at riding bulls and broncs, roping, navigating barrels and more.
Rodeo clown Brinson James is this year's featured entertainer. His act features a mix of trick roping and comedy.
In a change from previous years, this year's rodeo will feature live music and dancing. Backwood Country, a classic rock and country band from Jay, will play both nights.
Organizer Bob Carder said Backwood Country impressed him at a July event honoring Route 66.
"We haven't had a concert for eight years because we haven't found the right group," Carder said. But after seeing the band perform at the Route 66 Heritage Festival, "I said we need to get them ASAP."
A lineup of food trucks will await attendees, according to a news release from the Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, and a kids area staffed by Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College students will be available. Other events include a pageant and a fundraiser for a cancer patient.
Organizers are proud of the rodeo's reputation in the circuit. Carder said the rodeo has been named the American Cowboy Rodeo Association's Rodeo of the Year every year since 2010. The ranking comes from ratings given by event competitors.
Carder said that reputation comes from the event's high payoffs: The group offers larger cash prizes to event winners than other rodeos, he said, and that doesn't happen without the help of a large group of sponsors.
"We couldn't do it without our partnerships," Carder said. "Our deal is the added money. We put more to our contestants than anyone else in the region."
