The Alliance of Southwest Missouri will host its annual Safe Kids Downtown Dash in a virtual format this year.
The dash is a kids' fun run for children in kindergarten through fifth grade. Participants have the opportunity to compete in age-appropriate race brackets.
Families will have access to a virtual safety fair as well. A video series hosted by Spot, the Safe Kids Dalmatian, will take kids on an educational adventure by covering topics such as fire, transportation, water, gun and poison safety.
The event is free and will take place Sept. 3-11. Educational materials, games, prizes and gifts will be available for those who register.
Details: theallianceofswmo.org.
