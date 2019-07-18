The 2019 Shoal Creek Water Festival — a daylong event emphasizing conservation education and recreation — is set for 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10.
The annual event includes a fishing derby, cardboard and shoebox boat races, inner tube races, a raptor show, as well as conservation education stations.
"I think right now we have 17 different booths," Robin Standridge, executive director of the Wildcat Glades Friends Group, said Thursday.
There also will be water balloon volleyball, a dunk tank and food trucks.
One of the more popular events is the cardboard boat race. The boats must be made from cardboard and duct tape, and powered with oars and paddles. Solo, tandem and team trophies are awarded. There also is a People's Choice competition held before the race. Aug. 8 is the last day to register cardboard boats.
Rules for making and racing cardboard boats, as well as for entering other competitions, such as the inner tube and shoebox boat races, can be found online at wildcatglades.org, the website of the friends group.
"We are looking for people to create cardboard boats," Standridge said. "We are looking for people to create shoebox boats."
The day kicks off at 9 a.m. with the Missouri Department of Conservation's Kid's Fishing Derby at Walter Woods Conservation Area, located a few minutes away on Dutch Elm Drive.
Visitors can float on inner tubes in Shoal Creek during the day. They can bring their own or borrow one from the friends group.
Inner tube races are planned for 11 a.m., and raptor shows are set for 11 a.m. and 1:40 p.m.
"The raptor show is going to be really cool this year. We will have live birds out there," Standridge said.
Shoebox boat races begin at noon, and the duck race begins at 2 p.m.
The event is sponsored by the Wildcat Glades Friends Group and Missouri American Water Co. Shoal Creek is the source of most of the drinking water for Joplin.
