The Joplin History & Mineral Museum will host a train show and swap meet from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27. The museum is located at 504 S. Schifferdecker Ave.
The show will feature an operating model train layout and more than 50 tables of items for sale or trade.
Admission is $4 for adults. Children 12 and younger are admitted free with a paid adult ticket.
All proceeds at the door will benefit the museum.
Details: 417-673-4888, rickgardner4449@gmail.com.
