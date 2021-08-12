Whether it rains or not, Saturday will be a day for celebrating water in Joplin.
The 14th annual Shoal Creek Water Festival will be held along the creek in southern Joplin. It features a lineup of water-themed activities for kids and adults as well as prizes, food trucks and informational displays.
The event marks a return to usual activities — last year’s event was held virtually as a series of online classes in order to accommodate COVID-19 prevention strategies.
“This is our signature event for the year and one of our biggest fundraisers,” said Lauren Copple, a program coordinator with the Wildcat Glades Friends Group. “We are a nonprofit, and 95% of the educational programs we hold are free. The funding comes from the duck race and things like that.”
Copple said organizers are taking steps that offer protection from the virus. Vendors will be spaced out and located farther from the trail than usual. Hand-washing and hand-sanitizing stations will be available, and masks will be provided to those who want them.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Wildcat Glades. It is a rain-or-shine event, with the exception of lightning.
This year’s event will bring back traditional events, such as a cardboard boat race, a rubber duck race and a kids fishing derby. Other events are water balloon volleyball, an inner tube race, an open floating and swimming session, and an instructional program about paddling with your dog.
Information about water quality and protection will also be available, Copple said. Missouri American Water Co. pulls water for Joplin’s supply from the creek.
Representatives of several environmental groups will be featured at the festival, including the National Park Service and Missouri Department of Conservation. Additionally, naturalists with the Springfield-based Dickerson Park Zoo will bring a bald eagle to the event and talk about how waterways such as Shoal Creek are eagles’ natural habitat.
“This event is all about how important water is,” Copple said. “Shoal Creek is our drinking water for Joplin, and what happens upstream affects downstream.”
