Another Southwest Missouri Republican has joined the race for the U.S. House seat being vacated by Rep. Billy Long.
Jay Wasson, 64, of Nixa, a former four-term state representative and two-term state senator, made his announcement Thursday.
Others who have announced so far include Sam Alexander, a doctor from Springfield; state Sen. Eric Burlison, of Battlefield; state Sen. Mike Moon, of Ash Grove; and Audrey Richards, of Branson.
Long is leaving the House to run for the U.S. Senate seat of Roy Blunt, who is retiring.
Wasson said he felt compelled to enter the race, citing the rising national debt, which has topped $28 trillion, and proposals now in Congress that would raise it more, including a $1 trillion infrastructure bill and $3.5 trillion spending bill.
He said there are other concerns, including illegal immigration, the economic and potential military threat posed by China, and the reputation of the United States, which he argued had been “diminished” because of what he called the “debacle in Afghanistan,” but he said he is most concerned about the consequences of continued federal deficit spending for the economy.
Wasson, who called himself a “constitutional conservative,” was accompanied by Ron Richard, the former Joplin mayor, speaker of the Missouri House and president pro tem of the Missouri Senate, who is his campaign treasurer.
He said he became a home builder at age 19 and had spec homes for sale when the combination of high inflation and high interest rates in the late 1970s caused stagnant economic growth that he worries could return.
“Nobody could buy them,” he said of the homes he had to sell.
He acknowledged that Republicans have contributed to the national debt during previous administrations, but he said it was the amount of spending being discussed now in Washington, D.C., that prompted him to enter the race.
“I would probably admonish them (Republicans) just as much,” he said of the deficit spending. “It’s bad for households, it’s bad for government.”
He said he favors a balanced budget amendment at the federal level, noting that Missouri and many other states have them and that it would force lawmakers to set priorities.
He said what separates him from other Republican candidates is his “life experiences, my ability to build relationships with like-minded people. If you can’t build a coalition, you are never going to accomplish anything.”
Moon, 62, of Ash Grove, echoed some of the same concerns as Wasson and said: “It is obvious that the federal government needs to be reined in. I think most people would say beyond a doubt that the federal government spends way too much money.”
He also said the federal government has strayed beyond the powers outlined for it in the U.S. Constitution and that Congress needs to reassert some of its responsibility, noting that America has been involved in many wars but that there has been no congressional declaration of war since 1941. Congress, however, did give the executive branch an ability to authorize the use of military force after 9/11, a power used by presidents from both parties.
Moon said these powers have been abused by both Republicans and Democrats.
Moon, a cattle rancher who served eight years in the Missouri House and is in his first Missouri Senate term, said he also wants to introduce legislation in Congress similar to a measure Missouri has that restricts bills to a single topic, noting that some of the spending bills being debated in Congress are thousands of pages long and that few if any members of Congress know what is in them.
Burlison and Alexander could not be reached for comment Thursday.
In an email, Alexander said: “I’m running for Congress to fix our nation. I’m not a career politician. I’ve spent my entire life working on the farm, helping people, creating jobs, and solving problems. While the politicians in D.C. fuss and fight, our nation slips deeper in debt, criminals and drugs flood across our borders, small businesses and working families struggle to make ends meet.”
In a statement Thursday, Burlison, who had previously cited “federal overreach” as a reason for running, said he had received the endorsement of the House Freedom Fund and that he would join the House Freedom Caucus if elected. That is the group that wants to keep Republican Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger from the House Republican organization, which would threaten an end to their committee assignments. It would also deny them other normally routine privileges, such as attending closed-door Republican strategy meetings.
U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., who leads the roughly 40-member Freedom Caucus, told reporters that Cheney and Kinzinger chose to “join the Democrats on a witch hunt.”
Cheney spokesperson Jeremy Adler said some of the Freedom Caucus members “represent a dangerous rot that is rooted in the Big Lie, conspiracy theories, bigotry, and disrespect for the rule of law and our law enforcement.” Kinzinger spokesperson Maura Gillespie said that “these are the same members who push conspiracy theories to their constituents.”
Richards, 28, described herself as a nonprofit operations consultant and said Thursday she is running to advocate for rural Missouri.
“I feel like we just kind of constantly get more of the same from Washington, D.C.,” she said. “And rural America gets left out of the discussion,” she said, citing the lack of broadband in many rural areas.
Richards, who ran in 2020 as a write-in for the House seat, said, “Family farms are in real trouble, not just here but across the country.”
She also has been openly critical of U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and his action Jan. 6, calling him an “embarrassment to the state of Missouri and plague on the Senate.”
“I completely stand by that,” she said Thursday when asked about her previous comments.
