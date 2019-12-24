Another hopeful for Joplin City Council has been certified as a candidate for the April election, and a third potential candidate for the Zone 2 seat is circulating nomination petitions.
Keenan Cortez, who was appointed this year to fill an unexpired term, has been certified as the second candidate eligible for election to a general seat. The first certified candidate is Christina Williams, who has not run before.
A prospect for Zone 2, Jim Scott, has picked up nominating petitions. Two others, Harvey Hutchinson, and Charles Copple, have been certified to be listed on the ballot in a Zone 2 race.
One of two who have declared for Zone 3, incumbent Phil Stinnett, also is already certified. A race in that zone could develop if another resident, Steve Urie, obtains the needed signatures and is certified to be a candidate.
But one potential contender for a general seat, Leonard Miller, has withdrawn, according to City Clerk Barbara Gollhofer.
Six hopefuls are still circulating petitions for nomination as candidates for the three general seats to be filled in April. Those residents are council incumbent Anthony Monteleone, Joshua Bard, Joshua Shackles, Bob Loudermilk, Chris Briley and Shawna Ackerson.
Residents who are interested in running for a council seat must pick up nominating petitions from the city clerk at City Hall, 602 S. Main St. They must gather 150 signatures of registered voters and be qualified to run in order to be confirmed as a candidate.
For those seeking zone seats, half the signatures must be from registered voters who live in the zone.
The petitions must be completed and turned in to the city clerk by 5 p.m. Jan. 14. The clerk's office is located on the second floor of City Hall, 602 S. Main St.
