Joplin and other local taxing districts will see a larger share of tax revenue once the North Park Crossing tax increment financing district is closed out.
The City Council will be asked at a meeting Tuesday night to authorize two measures that would terminate the TIF agreement with the developer, formerly MRV Inc. of Topeka, Kansas, and close the special allocation fund that held the TIF revenue for distribution.
North Park Crossing was the city’s first TIF district, proposed in 2004 for the construction of the retail and restaurant district that was built on 31 acres between Third and Seventh Streets along Geneva Avenue. It abuts the Rolling Hills subdivision on the east and Range Line Road on the west. The district is anchored by large retailers such as Target, Kohls and Books A Million, and contains numerous smaller retailers and a handful of restaurants.
Several houses were purchased by the developer and torn down at the time to make room for the shopping district.
The project was fully funded by private financing secured by the developer, but by establishing the TIF district, the city allowed some of the cost of the public infrastructure projects to be reimbursed over time through a portion of tax revenues generated within the district.
That sales tax revenue reimbursed costs to rebuild existing streets and build out Geneva Avenue, construct stormwater drainage outlets and install lights across the parking lots within the district.
According to city documents, the development cost $60.6 million and about $15.9 million of that was reimbursed by the TIF.
Missouri law allows TIFs to be in force for 23 years. This one can close out more than five years early because the infrastructure costs allowed under the TIF were fully repaid to the developer with December’s sales tax revenue, according to the city staff report.
A TIF pays for the infrastructure by diverting half of new tax revenue realized from the project to infrastructure costs. Once those are repaid, all of the tax revenue generated goes to the city, school district, county and any other existing taxing districts within the project area.
The various taxing jurisdictions will now receive the full economic benefit of this development, which is approximately $1 million per year, according to the city finance director, Leslie Haase.
Based on historical collections within the TIF district, Joplin will now get about $600,000 more in tax revenue a year. The money will go back into the various sales tax funds in a share equal to the amount of the tax.
That means approximately $228,000 will go to the general fund. The public safety sales tax and the transportation sales tax funds will each get about $114,000; about $84,000 to the capital improvement sales tax, and $60,000 will go into the parks/stormwater sales tax fund.
Joplin’s largest TIF district, the disaster district that covered the tornado zone and downtown, also was paid off early and was closed in 2020. It had been the largest TIF in terms of acreage that had ever been created in the state of Missouri.
The city used the tax revenue to finance bonds for post-tornado projects. Bonds of $18.25 million were used by the Joplin Redevelopment Corp. to buy land for tornado development projects and for the construction of the new Joplin Public Library at 20th Street and Connecticut Avenue.
A second bond issue provided money for the city’s $5 million share of the $25 million cost to build the new library. The bulk of that cost was paid by the U.S. Economic Development Administration through a grant program that assists communities in economic distress.
Those bonds were paid off in April 2020 allowing the city to close out the TIF district.
After the TIF was closed out, the city started receiving about $600,000 more a year for the general fund in tax revenue that was no longer paid into the TIF.
At the Tuesday meeting, the council also will consider a measure to impose a 3% sales tax on recreational marijuana sold within the city if voter approval is obtained. The question would go to voters in the April 4 election if council seeks their approval.
Joplin would join cities including Carthage and Neosho and others throughout the state proposing or considering the tax.
An agreement that would allow Jasper County to use the city’s request for proposals and its chosen consultant, Alvarez & Marsal Infrastructure & Capital Projects, for consulting on broadband deployment services, is also proposed for council action.
City staff agrees with cooperating with the Jasper County Commission on the agreement, which could also allow the two governments to apply together for grants to fund deployment of more broadband service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.