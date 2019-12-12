CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage City Council is discussing the construction of a roundabout near the intersection of Route HH (West Fir Road) and the Interstate 49 West Outer Road (Dr. Russell Smith Way) to meet the growing traffic demands in the area.
The estimated $2.6 million project would tie the ramps into a one-lane roundabout intersection and would be partially funded by the city of Carthage and a cost-share grant. The project completion date is slated for August or September 2021.
The city was approved for a $1.3 million 50-50 cost-share grant from the Missouri Department of Transportation when there had been plans in place to develop an industrial park south of Fir Road and Route HH off of Dr. Russell Smith Way in 2018.
But no action had been taken by the potential developer at the time, which stalled the roundabout. MoDOT granted an extension to the city to use the grant for the project, but the funds are set to expire soon. The council will decide on Thursday, Dec. 19, whether to complete the agreement between the city and the Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission to pursue the roundabout project.
Council members unanimously approved the agreement on first reading during their regular meeting Tuesday. Under the agreement, the city will do the preliminary design work and engineering, acquire the right of way, and seek project bids.
“The procedure is to have the city take action on the grant, based on what’s been going on with economic development, and it’s scheduled for a second reading next Thursday,” said Tom Short, city administrator. “MoDOT has a time frame of when they’re supposed to have all of their grants finalized by the recipients. We did get an extension, but now we either have to finalize the agreement or do something.”
The region has grown tremendously with developments over the last few years. Short said Mercy Hospital is continuing to develop doctor offices to the north of the hospital.
Now, there’s a possibility of Schreiber Foods building a plant on 107 acres west of Hazel Avenue.
“The school has developed a middle school, in addition to Steadley School, so that area seems to be growing, and typically where schools go, residential development starts,” Short said. “The city has been looking for an industrial park for years, trying to see the best location of it. That was investigated as a potential industrial site, and it’s still being discussed in different formats.”
Councilman David Armstrong said with all of those developments in mind, it makes more sense to pursue the roundabout on the south side of town in order to help reduce traffic on Fir Road.
“If we have that opportunity to do it now with a cost-share with MoDOT, then I think it’s the responsible thing to do,” he said. “I represent Ward 2, which is on the north side of town. I want to see development continue on the north side of town and not everything get pushed south, but the truth is that the south is where there’s more opportunity to develop.”
Short said the city added a traffic signal at the intersection near the hospital after Dr. Russell Smith Way had been developed, but it only helped temporarily. After meeting with MoDOT, city officials learned that a roundabout would alleviate the traffic issues.
“There were some shortcomings at the time the signal was done, but it was a good solution,” Short said. “Now, with the traffic coming off the I-49 ramps, the signal right there at Russell Smith Way, the traffic at the school system has created a traffic concern.”
The city would pay the remaining $1.3 million in project cost with earmarked money in the economic development fund. Short said the city prepared for the expense in this year’s budget.
Locations
Carthage has a roundabout on Airport Drive and a smaller one in Myers Park, north of the Lowe’s Home Improvement store. The city has another 50-50 cost-share agreement with the Missouri Department of Transportation for a roundabout to be constructed at the intersection of Fairlawn Avenue and Elk Street, which is scheduled for completion next year.
