Another school district in the region is pursuing a cleaner energy source.
The Sarcoxie School District is partnering with Springfield-based Solera Energy to install a 911-kilowatt array on the roofs of school buildings. Work is expected to begin in March on a project that officials say could save the district more than $130,000 a year on its electric bill.
Learn more in a story from reporter John Hacker at joplinglobe.com and in Friday's print edition.
We'll also bring you:
- The latest on COVID-19 in Missouri.
- A roundup of area school districts closing due to student and staff absenteeism.
- The weekend forecast (hint: maybe some snow).
Thanks for reading. Stay safe and healthy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.