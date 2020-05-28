A different type of testing for COVID-19 is now being used at Freeman Health System and Mercy Hospital Joplin locations to detect antibodies in patients’ blood.
On top of nasal pharyngeal testing — also known as nasal swab testing for detecting an active infection of the virus — antibody testing is now being done by collecting a patient’s blood sample and identifying antibodies created by the patient’s immune system due to a previous infection.
Patients seeking an antibody test through Freeman or Mercy must first be prescribed the measure by a health care provider.
This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines warning that antibody test results can have high false-positive rates and should not be used to make decisions about returning people to work, schools, dorms or other places where people congregate.
Medical professionals say the testing still has its values even if there are some unanswered questions pertaining to some aspects of the coronavirus.
Karen Watts, lab director at Freeman Health System, said early research findings suggest that those who have contracted the novel coronavirus and have developed antibodies may be immune to COVID-19, barring any mutations in the virus.
“These tests for COVID detect immunoglobulin G and immunoglobulin M, which are antibodies that your body creates when it’s attacked by a pathogen such as a bacteria that’s foreign or a virus,” Watts said. “So basically, the body produces IgM first, usually starting about day two of an infection. Then over time, a few days into it, your body starts to produce IgG, which is indicative of immunity toward whatever has attacked your body.
“There are a lot of studies going on to find out if patients will have immunity to the virus once they’ve contracted it. But there’s a pretty good indicator that if the patient had it, and the virus doesn’t mutate, then they’ve built somewhat of an immunity to COVID.”
Immunoglobulin G is one of five types of antibodies and is the most common. Immunoglobulin M, on the other hand, is mainly produced in the primary immune response to infectious agents or antigens, according to the National Institutes of Health.
An IgM test could theoretically detect the presence of the disease in its acute phase, said Dr. Nicole Sleiman, an infectious disease specialist at Mercy Clinic in Joplin, but it shouldn’t be trusted as a primary diagnosis option.
“The IgM (test) can help in diagnosing infection in general, but with COVID-19, it’s a little bit trickier,” Sleiman said. “The problem with the COVID-19 IgM (testing) is you can get false positivity. So it should not be used for diagnostic purposes because there is not enough validation for the tests. Right now, the recommendation to diagnose COVID-19 is still the (nasal swab) tests or the oral swabs that some people are doing.”
The production of IgG and IgM is the human body’s response to exposure to any pathogens, not just the coronavirus, Sleiman added.
“So usually with an acute infection, the IgM develops first,” she said. “After some time, you have the IgG developing, and the IgG are like the neutralizing antibodies. They’re usually the ones that confirm immunity. At that point, the patient is usually recovering from infection.”
More than 100 antibody tests are currently available in the U.S., including offerings by commercial labs, academic centers and small entrepreneurial ventures, but serious questions have emerged about the accuracy of the reports, according to Associated Press reports.
