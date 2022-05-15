For what was likely the final time in their lives, the graduating seniors of the 2022 Joplin High School class gathered prior to the commencement program for the traditional group picture — and more than a few group hugs.
The gravity of the situation wasn’t lost on them.
“I’m so excited,” said Katelynn Rutledge, who had crafted a loving message to her parents atop her graduation cap. “I’m just so happy this day’s finally here.”
Rutledge plans to attend Missouri Southern State University this fall and eventually teach at the high school level. While some of her peers traded memories of their time at JHS, with some saying it was probably the last time they would set foot into the school building, Rutledge had other ideas.
“I want to come back and teach here,” she said, looking around at Kaminsky Gymnasium with a smile.
Senior Marina Crouch said she felt sad to see one chapter of her life coming to a close. On the other hand, “I realize I have bigger (days) ahead of me,” she said.
She’s hyped to begin her next journey in life — to study foreign languages at the University of Missouri in the fall.
“I’m just ready for it,” she said. “I’m ready to go.”
Rutledge and Crouch were among nearly 500 students who crossed the stage Sunday at the 136th graduation ceremony in school history. The students' entrance during the processional spawned a huge round of applause, alongside numerous whoops, whistles and shouted names for individual students filing into the gymnasium.
Students Jennalee Dunn, Joseph Jasper and Aria Spurgeon each spoke freely about the array of adversities their class had to face over the past 12 years. They were in third grade when the EF5 tornado struck Joplin in 2011; nearly a decade later, they were sophomores in high school on spring break when a novel coronavirus took root in America.
“The coronavirus completely changed the way we were educated,” forcing them to adjust to online learning and masking inside classrooms, Jasper said. “We were the last class who have had a normal year of high school before the pandemic, and no other class has experienced quite what we have.”
Despite these roadblocks, “we have finally reached the finish line that society has deemed one of the biggest days of our lives,” Spurgeon said. “As a class, we have overcome a number of obstacles. But here we are, gathering as a class one more time. … We have finally made it.”
Jeff Koch, Joplin Board of Education president, said the 2022 class has faced more than its fair share of highs and lows. However, he said, “you’ve relied on yourselves in a way that many other classes have not, and you’ve survived today the school schedules and remote (learning) that others haven’t faced. This flexibility, I believe, will serve you well as our world continues to change.”
Addressing these “sons and daughters of Eagle Nation,” Joplin Superintendent Melinda Moss urged the students to “hold the memory of today as a landmark in your life.” She also encouraged them to embrace the challenge that it offers each of them — to “continue to develop your talents and skills and dedicate them to doing good things.”
For graduate Jordan Walker, Sunday had been a date long circled on her calendar. Due to the birth of her son, her graduation date had been pushed back by 24 months.
“So this is a very special day,” she said, adding that her hard work and determination had finally paid off, and that receiving her diploma was “a big accomplishment for me.”
Her son was in the stands Sunday, cheering her on as she crossed the stage to loud cheers.
“I’m ready to walk," she said, "and tell my son that anything is possible."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.