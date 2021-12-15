Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at a review of voter fraud that found very little of it.
An Associated Press review of every potential case of voter fraud in the six battleground states disputed by former President Donald Trump has found fewer than 475 — a number that would have made no difference in the 2020 presidential election.
We'll have more about this story in Thursday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- The Joplin Board of Education not reauthorizing its COVID safety plan.
- COVID cases increasing across Joplin as a result of Thanksgiving.
- Our weekly rundown of five things to do this weekend.
We hope you have a pleasant evening.
