Trump Legal Cases

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Perry, Ga., on Sept. 25, 2021. As Trump's lawyers try to block the White House from releasing records to the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, the former president faces a flurry of other investigations that could come to a head in the coming weeks and the new year. That includes two major state criminal investigations — one in New York and one in Georgia — and lawsuits concerning sexual assault allegations, a fight over an inheritance and questions of whether he should be held personally liable for inciting the insurrection.

 Ben Gray - freelancer, FR171789 AP

Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at a review of voter fraud that found very little of it. 

An Associated Press review of every potential case of voter fraud in the six battleground states disputed by former President Donald Trump has found fewer than 475 — a number that would have made no difference in the 2020 presidential election.

We'll have more about this story in Thursday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about: 

  • The Joplin Board of Education not reauthorizing its COVID safety plan. 
  • COVID cases increasing across Joplin as a result of Thanksgiving. 
  • Our weekly rundown of five things to do this weekend. 

We hope you have a pleasant evening. 

Follow Digital Editor Joe Hadsall on Twitter at @JoeHadsall.

Tags

Trending Video

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.