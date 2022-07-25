Joplin just reported its best month for construction since the rebuilding that went on after the May 2011 tornado.
More than $62 million in construction was reported in June, according to city building permits, with most of that for two apartment projects.
That is the highest since June 2013, when the value of construction that month came to $116.4 million, most of that for a new Joplin High School.
The $62 million in construction brings the total for the fiscal year so far to $155.9 million. The fiscal year runs from Nov. 1 to Oct. 31, and the numbers reflect only that construction taking place within the city limits.
It also puts the city on pace to beat last year, when construction for the 12-month period came to $168.2 million.
Springfield-based Ross Construction filed multiple permits valued at $34.5 million for new apartments from 3301 to 3329 S. Hammons Blvd.
Officials with Ross and with Woodsonia did not return calls, but have previously discussed with the city their plans for that area that include tax increment financing for a $188 million mixed-use, retail and residential development called 32nd Street Place on land east of Range Line Road and south of East 32nd Street.
Drew Snyder, president of Woodsonia Joplin LLC, previously told the Joplin City Council that construction would launch this year on multiple 12-plex and 86-plex villa-styled apartment buildings. The project also is to have a clubhouse, dog park and trail for its residents. Units should be available in late 2023 or early 2024. A planned home improvement store, Menards, is also to be built by the Menards company on land north of Sam’s Club and west of Hammons Boulevard, according to developers. Snyder also said in January that Menards owns property adjoining 32nd Street where other businesses and restaurants could be built.
In June, Redwood Development also was listed as filing for seven permits, totaling just over $17 million, for apartments from 1906 to 1924 W. 20th St.
Brett Mason, construction and development supervisor, said 144 units are planned, with a completion date forecast for fall of 2023.
He said they manage 138 properties with approximately 4,700 units in Missouri, Oklahoma and Kansas, with the largest portion of their housing portfolio residing in the Joplin metro area.
They maintain an occupancy rate between 98% and 99% annually.
“A housing shortage exists across our nation and Southwest Missouri is no exception,” Mason said in a statement. “If we are building a project, most likely a housing needs assessment has already been done by the local municipality or other government agency, and a strong need already exists in that community. Many of these assessments conclude that more housing will continue to be needed into the future for years to come. We currently have 200 people on our waiting list in the Joplin area for housing.”
Other large building permits filed so far this year include:
• $10.1 million for a new Freeman medical office building at 3401 McIntosh Circle. The 30,000-square-foot three-story office building will create office space so doctors can more conveniently meet and treat patients.
• $6.6 million filed by Missouri American at 1118 W. 21 St. It is for a high-service pump station that water company officials have said will pump water from the treatment plant on 21st Street into the distribution system.
• $6.2 million for restoration of the historic Olivia Apartments, 320 S. Moffet Ave.
• $6 million for a new warehouse at 3015 S. Prosperity Ave. In a statement, Lowe’s said it is building what it called a “cross-dock delivery terminal for last-mile delivery of bulky items like appliances, riding mowers, grills and patio furniture.”
It will be run by Lowe’s in partnership with a third party and will provide 50 jobs.
The 63,000-square-foot building will begin shipping in 2023 to customers in Missouri, Oklahoma, Kansas and Arkansas.
• $4.2 million for a new fire station at 6720 E. 30th St.
The building permits so far this fiscal year also reflect $20.3 million for new homes.
