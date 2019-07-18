A closeup view of artifacts and copies of artifacts from the Apollo 11 mission and moonwalk will be available starting Saturday at the Joplin History and Mineral Museum.
An exhibit by Allen Shirley, a collector of items related to historical events and president of the Joplin Historical Society, will be open for viewing in observance of the 50th anniversary Saturday of the 1969 moon landing.
"I think we made a pretty nice display, and we want to share it with the public," Shirley said. "We want to invite everybody to come out and see firsthand some of these very significant pieces of history."
His items include, most notably, copies of some 70 mm film taken by astronaut Neil Armstrong of his fellow astronaut, Buzz Aldrin, as Aldrin descended a ladder from the Eagle to take his first step on the lunar surface.
The two were the first humans to land and walk on the moon. A third astronaut in the mission, Michael Collins, remained in lunar orbit in a command and service module that brought the astronauts home after the mission.
Shirley said a NASA intern bought two boxes at a government auction and stored them for years without opening them.
"They found out he had the most pristine pictures of the moon landing of anybody that had ever had them," Shirley said. "These are copies of those films" that are certified by NASA and autographed by the three astronauts.
The original films are to go up for sale amid a number of space-related items from Apollo, Gemini and Mercury missions on Saturday at famed auction house Sotheby's.
Other significant pieces in the collection are metal scrapings from the command module and a piece of wiring from the arm of the lunar module. There also are autographed photos of NASA officials involved in the operation, an Apollo uniform patch, first-day issue stamps and other items.
He bought many of the items from a dealer in Florida.
After doing their duty to commemorate the moon landing's 50th anniversary, the Apollo 11 artifacts will be incorporated into a larger space-themed exhibit Shirley and Chris Wiseman, executive director of the museum, are working on for future display. Shirley said that will include items from the series of NASA spacecraft missions as well as Voyager and Mars rover missions, moon and Mars rocks.
By bringing out the exhibits he has amassed over years of collecting, "we are trying to show the public that we really have a hidden treasure right here in Joplin," Shirley said of the museum.
