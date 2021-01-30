A new, larger store and warehouse for Metro Appliances and More is to be built on North Range Line Road.
The Joplin City Council will hold a public hearing at its meeting Monday on a request for rezoning of most of the property for the new store.
Metro currently operates a store at 5571 N. Main St. in Airport Drive Village. The zoning request is for property at 3300 N. Range Line Road, which currently is all zoned for residential apartment houses. Metro seeks a change to a commercial designation for most of the property at the site, where the company intends to relocate its store, according to city documents.
Commercial real estate agent Gil Stevens, who is listed in the documents as the representative of the developer, said the Range Line property is a nearly 17-acre tract purchased from the Rosalie Burt Trust. Brookside Developers Inc. of Springfield is listed as the developer.
Stevens said the new building will be at least twice the size of the existing store. City documents state that the new building will house a 2,500-square-foot showroom and a warehouse, with the total size of the building to be 9,000 square feet.
The city’s planning staff stated there are residential neighborhoods to the north and west of the site, but those would not be affected by the commercial use because a buffer will be built between the store site and the neighborhoods.
Stevens told the Planning and Zoning Commission that more than 2 acres on the west side of the property will remain zoned for multifamily housing for a future development.
The council also will hold public hearings for several other zoning requests:
• A change in zoning from single-family residential to commercial for property at 2016 S. Prosperity Ave. is requested by Barry Brown. The Planning and Zoning Commission recommends approval. He had planned to build a warehouse for an art supply business at Seventh Street and Schifferdecker Avenue but decided he needed a larger location, according to city documents.
• A change from two-family residential to heavy industrial for land near the intersection of West 23rd Street and South Walnut Avenue, requested by Dale Mitchell. He plans to build an addition to his existing mini-storage business and to extend 23rd Street. A hearing also will be held on a separate request to rezone some of the property Mitchell owns in that area from two-family residential to single-family residential to build houses.
• A zoning change is requested for property that once served as the Joplin Humane Society at 4330-4499 Swede Lane. The change from industrial to single-family residential is requested by owner Alan Bemo. According to city documents, two kennels formerly on the property have been demolished, and Bemo plans to renovate a former kennel office building into a single-family home.
Time, place
The City Council meets at 6 p.m. Monday on the fifth floor of City Hall, 602 S. Main St.
