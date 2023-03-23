Southwest Missouri Bank, trustee of the W.R. Corley Memorial Trust, has announced the fourth year of availability of grants to qualified nonprofit organizations. Eligible entities include those who provide services to the homeless and low-income populations in Jasper and Newton counties.
Grant applications are available by emailing Trust@smbonline.com or by calling 417-623-3424. Applications are due by May 1. Grants will be reviewed by a distribution committee and awarded in June.
“Bob Corley continues his spirit of generosity to our community, even after his death, by making sure that his money is used to help those most in need of help,” said Chuck Brown, senior vice president and trust officer at Southwest Missouri Bank, in a statement. “It is our honor here at SMB to make sure that his wishes are carried out.”
