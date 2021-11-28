Seats are available on some boards and commissions of the Joplin city government.
Residents may submit applications for appointment as a volunteer on the more than 20 boards and commissions that have input into city policies and decisions.
To be eligible to serve, applicants must be a Missouri registered voter. Some boards may have specific requirements for its members. The City Council makes appointments to these organizations semiannually or on an as-needed basis.
Those who want to serve may apply through the city’s website or by email addressed to the city clerk, bgollhof@joplinmo.org. For information, contact the city clerk’s office at 417-624-0820, ext. 1220 or 1221.
The City Council currently is seeking applicants to fill the following board openings:
• Americans with Disabilities Act Accessibility Committee: advises city officials on compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
• Convention and Visitors Bureau Advisory Board: makes recommendations on tourism, conventions and related activities. A seat is open for a representative of hotels and for a representative of local attractions.
• Historic Preservation Commission: advocates for the preservation of historical buildings and sites within the city; provides technical assistance to those restoring historic or architecturally significant structures, and renders decisions regarding the renovation, rehabilitation or demolition of designated structures; identifies and recommends buildings or neighborhoods that are candidates for listing as local landmarks or for the National Register of Historic Places.
• Police and Firemen's Pension Board: authorizes pension payments and reimbursements; approves investments and monitors growth of the fund and recommends any proposed changes to the pension rules to voting members.
• Proposition Action Committee: new board being formed after the passage of the Proposition Action use tax Nov. 2 to oversee implementation of action plans adopted by the City Council.
• Solid Waste Advisory Commission: advises city administration and council on procedures or practices that involve the collection, storage and disposal of solid waste generated within the city limits of Joplin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.