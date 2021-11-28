Seats are available on some boards and commissions of the Joplin city government.

Residents may submit applications for appointment as a volunteer on the more than 20 boards and commissions that have input into city policies and decisions.

To be eligible to serve, applicants must be a Missouri registered voter. Some boards may have specific requirements for its members. The City Council makes appointments to these organizations semiannually or on an as-needed basis.

Those who want to serve may apply through the city’s website or by email addressed to the city clerk, bgollhof@joplinmo.org. For information, contact the city clerk’s office at 417-624-0820, ext. 1220 or 1221.

The City Council currently is seeking applicants to fill the following board openings:

• Americans with Disabilities Act Accessibility Committee: advises city officials on compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

• Convention and Visitors Bureau Advisory Board: makes recommendations on tourism, conventions and related activities. A seat is open for a representative of hotels and for a representative of local attractions.

• Historic Preservation Commission: advocates for the preservation of historical buildings and sites within the city; provides technical assistance to those restoring historic or architecturally significant structures, and renders decisions regarding the renovation, rehabilitation or demolition of designated structures; identifies and recommends buildings or neighborhoods that are candidates for listing as local landmarks or for the National Register of Historic Places.

• Police and Firemen's Pension Board: authorizes pension payments and reimbursements; approves investments and monitors growth of the fund and recommends any proposed changes to the pension rules to voting members.

• Proposition Action Committee: new board being formed after the passage of the Proposition Action use tax Nov. 2 to oversee implementation of action plans adopted by the City Council.

• Solid Waste Advisory Commission: advises city administration and council on procedures or practices that involve the collection, storage and disposal of solid waste generated within the city limits of Joplin.

