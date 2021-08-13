Bayer Fund has kicked off its 2022 America's Farmers Grow Communities program, which helps Missouri farmers find and fund area organizations.
Eligible farmers can enroll through Nov. 1 for the chance to direct a donation to a local eligible nonprofit organization, school STEM program or youth agriculture program. This year, Bayer Fund has doubled the individual donations to $5,000, up from $2,500 in previous years.
America’s Farmers initiatives have awarded more than $60 million to thousands of schools and nonprofit organizations. Since the creation of Grow Communities in 2010, farmers have directed funds to programs and organizations such as food banks, schools and agriculture programs. In Missouri alone, farmers have directed more than $2.1 million in Grow Communities funds to local nonprofits.
Farmers are eligible to enroll in Grow Communities if they are 21 or older and are actively engaged in farming at least 250 acres of any crop.
Winners will be announced in January.
Details: AmericasFarmers.com, 1-877-267-3332.
