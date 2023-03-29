Applications for $175,000 in grants are being accepted by the Joplin Regional Community Foundation’s Philanthropic Society, a group that aims to address community issues.
Up to $75,000 will be awarded to address high-priority needs in Joplin, Webb City and Carl Junction. Up to $100,000 will be available for programs that address barriers to work and child welfare/education, with $50,000 allocated to each category.
The grants will provide seed funding to organizations that can build out current programs or create new services. The selection committee will prioritize proposals from organizations that can communicate a vision and long-term plan on how they will address the identified problems and demonstrate collaboration with other community agencies willing to partner in the effort to improve community well-being, the society said in a release.
The deadline for applications is 11:45 p.m. Friday. Organizations with 501(C)(3) or similar nonprofit status may apply.
After the deadline, the committee will review applications and select the top two applicants in each category. Finalists will prepare a short video explaining their grant request. Grant recipients will be announced at the society’s annual grant luncheon on May 23 at the Missouri State Southern University’s North End Zone Facility.
To begin the application process, go to cfozarks.org/applyforgrants.
The philanthropic organization, which was formed in 2018 to respond to emerging community needs, consists of 100 members who donate at least $2,500 in annual dues. Over the past three years, it has awarded more than $587,000 to nonprofits serving Joplin, Webb City and Carl Junction.
Carthage grants
The Carthage Community Foundation also is accepting applications for its spring grant round.
Area 501(C)(3) organizations and other IRS-approved entities serving the Carthage area are eligible to apply. Applications may be found at www.cfozarks.org/affiliates/carthage.
Areas of funding focus for grants include health and human services; education and youth services; arts, culture, history and community beautification; and food and nutrition. The foundation prefers to provide grants for one-time initiatives and capital/equipment purchases, but the board may also consider operating expenses in certain circumstances.
The total amount one applicant may request is $5,000. Applications must be submitted by April 20.
Separate applications will be taken for the Vivian Leon Fund for the Musical Arts. Eligible applicants are 501(C)(3) organizations, schools and colleges that offer classical music programs, with an emphasis on piano performance, to the community and schools in Jasper and Newton counties. The suggested range for grant proposals through this fund is $1,000 to $4,000; the deadline to apply is April 20.
