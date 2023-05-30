The search for a new Joplin police chief has begun.
Advertisements seeking applicants have gone out to fill the position that will be vacant Thursday when the retirement of the current chief, Sloan Rowland, takes effect.
City officials, area law enforcement leaders and representatives of state and U.S. government honored Rowland on Friday with speeches, proclamations and resolutions of recognition for Rowland's 35 years in law enforcement, including 20 years with the Joplin Police Department.
The advertisement for applications states that the city of seeks "an exceptional Police Chief with a proven track record of leadership, integrity, and accountability. In addition to in-depth knowledge of existing federal, state, and local law, the next chief should be committed to staying up-to-date with the latest trends, best practices, and technologies in the law enforcement field, integrating innovative strategies and tools to enhance the department’s effectiveness and efficiency."
Candidates also should be proactive in building strong relationships, inspiring trust, and encouraging collaboration with internal and external stakeholders to address community concerns and develop effective crime prevention strategies, the recruitment statement says.
Applicants should have graduated from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree in law enforcement, criminal justice or a related discipline, with a master’s degree preferred. They must also have at least seven years of experience in a command position with a law enforcement agency the size of Joplin's or larger with a similar scope of services.
There also would be consideration of command experience with a smaller department if the candidate has more than seven years of experience.
The salary range for the job is $97,405 to $148,214 with the amount determined by experience and qualifications along with vacation and health care benefits, health club reimbursement, cellphone allowance and participation in a retirement plan.
Applications or questions should be directed to the firm retained by the city to recruit for the job. The contact is Kurt Hodgen at the Strategic Government Resources executive recruitment firm in Keller, Texas. The contact information is KurtHogden@GovernmentResource.com or telephone 1-540-820-0531.
In the interim, the department will be led by Assistant Chief Brian Lewis.
