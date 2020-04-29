Grant applications will be accepted starting Friday for funding from the W. R. Corley Memorial Trust, which was established by the late Joplin businessman and philanthropist Bob Corley.
Corley had owned and operated clothing and decor stores The Attic, The Duds Shop and Accents, formerly located on South Main Street. He died last year at the age of 98.
He had provided financial support to a number of institutions and organizations, primarily Missouri Southern State University, as well as Children's Haven, the Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri, Lafayette House and Connect2Culture. He also was a contributor to the medical community, including Freeman Health System and the Mercy Foundation, and to the construction of Mercy Hospital Joplin after the Joplin tornado. He also assisted the Kansas City University medical and dental schools in Joplin.
"Bob was very, very generous during his life, and it will continue through perpetuity," said Chuck Brown, senior vice president and trust officer at SMB Bank.
He said there is a requirement in the trust that a distribution be made every year.
This year — the first that grants are being made — the distribution will be about $50,000, Brown said.
"Hopefully, going forward, each year it will be substantially more than that," Brown said. That is because a substantial donation has already been made to the KCU dental school from the fund.
SMB manages the trust. A distribution committee consisting of the trust officer and the presidents of the noon Rotary Club and the Joplin Kiwanis Club will evaluate the grant applications and decide the awards.
The trust is to make awards to Missouri Southern, in particular the W.R. Corley Scholarship Fund, as well as Spiva Center for the Arts, the Salvation Army, and organizations that provide for the homeless and needy in Jasper and Newton counties.
However, applications are open to all local 501(c)(3) organizations.
Funds from the grants may be used for programs, operations, direct service and scholarships. Grant applications also may be submitted for brick-and-mortar expenses, although matching funds will be required for those requests.
The deadline to receive applications is May 29. Grants are to be awarded in mid-July.
"There is a grant application we've prepared," Brown said. "The entity will need to tell us, obviously, what they are going to do with the money, and the board will look at that to weigh the application."
There is no limit on the amount of money that can be requested.
Applications may be obtained by sending an email to Trust@SMBonline.com, or by phone at 417-623-3424.
