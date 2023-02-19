Many directors have their own ideas about how to adapt a classic work of literature for the stage.
Desiree Sanchez' idea: Get the rest of the cast involved in writing the adaptation.
Six actors, the stage manager and a transcriber worked alongside Sanchez to tell the story of Jane Austen's romantic comedy "Pride and Prejudice." They are part of Aquila Theatre, a dramatic arts group that has more than 30 years of experience presenting classic works in new lights.
"We really put it to the test of whether a production can be built with a plurality of perspectives," Sanchez said. "It was a really great process that ended up going a lot smoother than I anticipated. It was a fun process, and audiences seem to love it."
Austen's "Pride and Prejudice" has been adapted several times for screens and stages. Sanchez said the company will normally present someone else's adaptation, or have someone craft their own. This was the first time for the theater company that a collaboration produced a script.
The process resulted in a version that keeps Austen's era-specific messages about marriage and society while incorporating a mixed-race family. Austen's commentary about social classes and rules of entailment in her era remains dominant, while similar commentary about racial status is barely mentioned. All the romance and wit expected of an Austen satire is here.
That dynamic didn't require any forcing, Sanchez said, as mixed-race marriages were not exactly rare during the Georgian era in which the story is set. That meant the players could focus on the central themes revolving around Elizabeth Bennet and the other four Bennet daughters, the mother desperate to marry them off and the roguish Fitzwilliam Darcy who captures Elizabeth's fancy.
"One of the things I love about approaching classic works in a way that is diverse is how those two things are not mutually exclusive," Sanchez said. "Classic works, all the way back to the Greeks, had diversity in their world, with people from all over. It isn't difficult to accept a modern-day world where you can still do classics."
Another reason deals with the number of cast members. The six actors part of Aquila Theatre's production take on multiple roles in a story that has many key players. The cast is Katie Housley, Leda Douglas, Jame Counihan, James Lavender, Elizabeth Belfast and Conner Keef.
Organized in 1991, Aquila Theatre has always worked with a mission of diversifying classics. Sanchez, the group's artistic director, said it works to expand one-dimensional portrayals and antiquated perceptions, infusing each work with a plurality of voices.
While the theater group has advanced considerably over the past 30 years, Sanchez said she is discouraged to see some progress being lost. Race switches in movie adaptations, such as an upcoming Disney live-movie adaptation of "The Little Mermaid" featuring Black actress Halle Bailey as Ariel, have drawn more controversy lately.
But such switches can lead to a better understanding, Sanchez said, that helps humanity adapt and thrive.
"Diversity and differences of opinion can actually strengthen us," Sanchez said. "Our biggest problems are shared problems, in terms of the environment, pollution, illness, depression. The more people who can be included in solving problems together will help. Otherwise we are just shooting ourselves in the foot if we talk to only one mindset."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.