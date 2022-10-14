Some Southwest Missouri families will no longer have to make the 140-mile round trip to Springfield, now that The Arc of the Ozarks is providing TheraCare speech therapy services in Joplin.
Previously, families with children suffering from speech disorders were driving to Springfield at least once a month; now, they can drive to The Arc of the Ozarks at 4722 E. 32nd Street in Joplin.
“We just saw a need in the Joplin community for some more outpatient — specifically pediatric — services,” said Melanie Stinnett, The Arc of the Ozarks’ vice president of therapy services.
There were other opportunities for families to seek therapy treatment in Joplin, she said, but options were limited.
“There weren’t enough services to really serve the (entire) needs of the community, so that’s why we looked to expand,” she said.
Chelsea Wilson is the speech-language pathologist based in Joplin, and Stinnett said she is “really passionate about serving the (Joplin) community well.”
They hope to find more therapists like Wilson who “really care about helping children and making sure we have the right fit.”
“We would certainly be open to more” speech pathologists down the road, Stinnett continued. “(Wilson) is kind of our landing spot to get things going; we have processes in place and everything looks like it’s going well. I think we’ll be looking to expand there soon.”
Because therapists at the main Springfield clinic were scheduling 1,000 appointments each month, being able to shift at least some of that workload to Joplin will help tremendously, she said. She called it a win-win situation, adding that it also will save Joplin residents time and money because they are not having to drive up and down Interstate 44.
“It’s huge savings for families, financially … as well as time, when we think about a parent who’s got a full schedule and a slate of things their kids need,” Stinnett said. “I know Springfield is quite the trek. It’s not a quick 5-minute trip.”
TheraCare partners with clients and families to provide therapy in a safe, caring environment with a focus on the quality of life and confidence. While speech and language therapy is just one of the many services The Arc of the Ozarks provides, it’s also one of the key developmental tools for young children and toddlers.
“Communications is something that we often take for granted, because for you and I or for other people it’s easy — we have something to say and we use words and gestures to communicate,” Stinnett said. “But for these children, it can really be life-changing. If you’ve never had the ability to tell someone that you want something that they have or even to tell them no … that is such a powerful thing.
“I think there is nothing much greater than being able to give a child a voice and to give them the ability to communicate,” she added.
When it comes to communication problems, it’s best to catch it — and begin treating it — at a very early age.
“The earlier that we can get services to children, the earlier we can treat these issues, the earlier they can improve and can then hopefully go into their school-age years with great communication skills and the ability to thrive in that setting,” Stinnett said.
Mental health is everywhere in the news these days, she continued, “and the coincidence of speech and language deficits with mental health disorders can be very high when that (disorder) is not treated. If we can address these early onset speech and language issues, we can be a part of the solution for mental health.
“I think it’s a really powerful (asset) in today’s society.”
The Arc of the Ozarks, which also operates branches in Monett and Kansas City, is a nonprofit that’s been providing disability services for nearly 60 years.
To learn more about their services, contact them at 417-324-7607.
