Archery

Deya Yandell, sophomore at Joplin High School, practices with the Joplin High archery team on Thursday at the Joplin Schools Administration Building. Globe | Roger Nomer

Today in the Globe newsroom we focused on hitting the target.

The Joplin High School archery team will compete this weekend at a state tournament organized by the Missouri National Archery in Schools Program. Because of COVID-19, archery programs in schools have been on a lengthy hiatus, and are eager to take a shot in this competiton.

We'll have more about this story in tomorrow's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature stories about:

  • The state's activation of new phases in its vaccination plan.
  • The latest in the case of a woman accused of killing two in an auto collision.
  • A new charging station for electric vehicles at Carl Junction High School.

The chills from today should give way to a warm weekend, so that's encouraging. We hope you have a wonderful evening.

