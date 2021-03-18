Today in the Globe newsroom we focused on hitting the target.
The Joplin High School archery team will compete this weekend at a state tournament organized by the Missouri National Archery in Schools Program. Because of COVID-19, archery programs in schools have been on a lengthy hiatus, and are eager to take a shot in this competiton.
We'll have more about this story in tomorrow's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature stories about:
- The state's activation of new phases in its vaccination plan.
- The latest in the case of a woman accused of killing two in an auto collision.
- A new charging station for electric vehicles at Carl Junction High School.
The chills from today should give way to a warm weekend, so that's encouraging. We hope you have a wonderful evening.
