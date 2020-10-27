Diverse and flexible spaces that could accommodate everything from a dance class to a 1,600-seat stage production are incorporated into a conceptual design for Joplin's Memorial Hall.
Architects unveiled proposed designs in a public meeting Tuesday night at Memorial Education Center. Those will be posted this week on the city's website for residents who want to look at the ideas for potential renovation of the 95-year-old events center. A survey for public opinion on the ideas also will be made available online this week.
"We want to continue getting feedback after tonight," said Brian Garvey of SFS Architecture, the consultant on the project, in introducing the building's possible redesign. "This is by no means the final, final rendition."
These renditions are based on input from two previous surveys and from meetings with focus groups of those who have an interest in the future of the building: representatives of the American Legion, Connect2Culture, and the Downtown Joplin Alliance, Garvey said. The hall was originally dedicated as a war memorial and a meeting hall for the Legion and other veteran organizations after its construction in 1925 was financed by voter-approved bonds sought by the local American Legion post.
The Legion intends to continue to meet in the building when its future is determined,and Cmdr. Warren Turner said Tuesday night that the organization has plans to conduct tours of the war memorials for schoolchildren when the building is returned to service. It has been closed in recent months because of a partial roof collapse that has been temporarily mended.
Garvey said the building's dedication to war heroes who were killed in the line of duty and the Legion are front and center in the design.
If the plan goes forward, Eighth Street between Joplin and Wall avenues in front of the hall would be closed, and a public plaza would take its place. Exterior war memorials on the grounds east and west of the building would be moved to that space and the memorials on the lobby's interior walls would remain inside the building.
A new war memorial for veterans of Vietnam and subsequent wars could be built on the plaza fronting a new addition to the building, perhaps with a decorative water feature.
The proposed design places an executive meeting room for the Legion in the front of the building on the second floor overlooking the plaza.
The current ramp leading to the building's entrance would come down as part of the plaza construction, and a new entry that more closely resembles the original steps would be installed.
A new wing would be built on the west side of the building along Wall Avenue to be used for banquet space, exhibit hall or meeting spaces as well as program space for parks and recreation classes such as dance or exercise.
Arena seating that now flanks the arena floor would be removed. There would be various kinds of seating installed such as telescoping seating for up to 280. The arena floor could be equipped with 900 moveable chairs for stage production seating or the chairs could be removed for use as a gym floor. Depending on the configuration needed, there could be up to 1,600 seats available for a show or event.
The stage would be rebuilt and could be equipped to double as a small banquet location. A new dock and freight elevator would be built at the back of the stage.
Connect2Culture, a community arts organization, has raised $16.2 million in private donations to build the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex on what has served as a parking lot that served Memorial Hall. They sought features in Memorial Hall that could expand arts offerings.
"I think what's really important about these two buildings or these two uses is they create a new cultural heart at the center of Joplin," residents were told by the architect.
Another consideration for a use of space within the hall, based on survey results and focus group discussions, is the potential inclusion of a discovery center. Development of a discovery center is now being pursued by a nonprofit group of residents.
Clifford Wert, president and chief financial officer of Connect2Culture who led the capital campaign for the Cornell Complex, complimented the plan Tuesday night. He said the two buildings could create "great synergy" if Memorial Hall is renovated.
Resident Charlie McGrew asked if there is a plan for how to provide parking for hall events, particularly daytime activities. Garvey said the consultants would recommend that the city have a parking study conducted to identify parking options.
"We will recommend that the city look hard at parking," Garvey said.
McGrew asked if the various features of the design would be separately priced so that city officials could pick and choose what is feasible. Garvey said they would be.
Paul Teverow, a city parks board member, asked if the plan complements the Cornell Complex rather than duplicates the arts complex offerings.
Garvey said the Cornell Complex could seat 470 for a stage production and the Memorial Hall concept proposes seating capabilities of 1,000 to 1,600.
The next phase of the project will involve finalizing the conceptual design, drawing perspective renderings of the proposed projects and preparing cost estimates. Garvey said Tuesday night he could not offer a ballpark estimate of the cost yet.
An operations plan for the management of the building and activities is still to be formulated.
Garvey said he will present the final proposal to the City Council in January.
In the works
Information about the online address to view the concept drawings for Memorial Hall along with a third public survey will be provided later this week by the city of Joplin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.