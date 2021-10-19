NEOSHO, Mo. — The lead architect for a STEAM academy project on Monday reaffirmed that the Haas building downtown is a better fit than Central Elementary for the plan.
Kirsten Whitehead, project manager with Paragon Architecture, said during the Neosho Board of Education’s regular meeting that the district’s initial plan to locate the academy in Central Elementary would have come with a higher price tag. Whitehead said designers went through several configurations to develop a cost-effective plan but still foresaw a project cost of about $5 million.
“And that was to get us to the point where it meets standards,” Whitehead said. “For the best options, we were still short. We were confined by what those four walls allowed us to do.”
Last week, the district announced its intent to purchase the Haas building located at 201 N. Washington St., pending inspections. The sale, valued at about $1.15 million, is expected to close sometime in November.
The district plans to renovate the building for an elementary school that would teach curriculum through hands-on, project-based methods. It would emphasize on STEM initiatives — science, technology, engineering and math — along with an “A” for arts.
District officials know that plenty of plumbing work awaits because the building will need more restrooms and a cafeteria kitchen. Board members voiced concerns about whether the building is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Still, Whitehead said, after walk-throughs and further discussions with partner Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville, Arkansas, the building is an ideal choice — pending inspections.
“Based on an evaluation of what we can see with our own eyes, our opinion is that this structure really meets the vision,” Whitehead said. “It checks so many boxes and gives us freedom to develop the STEAM academy.”
In other meeting business:
• The board approved a date and time for graduation ceremonies at the end of the school year. The ceremony for the class of 2022 has been set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 19, on the campus of Neosho High School.
