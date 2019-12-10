The architecture firm working with the Joplin School District to design a new elementary school will waste no time launching the next phase of the project.
Just two days after the district announced it would take Dover Hill from the city of Joplin to be the site of the new school, Corner Greer and Associates has planned meetings with stakeholders from Columbia and West Central schools to start the design process.
"We're looking essentially for any feedback they can provide on direction for development and planning," said Chad Greer, principal architect. "It's getting those stakeholders involved ... in how we put together a framework of a plan."
Joplin school officials said Monday they are working with the city of Joplin to transfer 17.83 acres of the property commonly known as Dover Hill, located at North Main Street and West Murphy Boulevard, to district ownership. The property would become the location for construction of a planned elementary school that would house pupils currently attending West Central and Columbia, the two oldest elementary schools in Joplin.
Greer will help lead a design charrette — a short, collaborative meeting to brainstorm general design ideas — with representatives of both Columbia and West Central this week. Those individuals have been invited to participate.
The process is designed to give the architects "general ideas" about what stakeholders want in their new school, said Kerry Sachetta, assistant superintendent of operations. For example, do they want a one-story or two-story building? Do they want a traditional or modern look to the exterior? Do they want traditional classrooms or flexible learning spaces?
"This is kind of the 30,000-foot view to get a vision and image for the school," he said.
From this series of meetings, Corner Greer and Associates will begin putting together diagrams, artist renderings and site plans "that essentially tell the story of the future plans for that location," Greer said. They will eventually be layered with additional data about traffic and pedestrian needs for the area, he said.
Those types of documents will be presented to the public ahead of the April election, when voters will be asked to approve a bond issue that would generate revenue to fund the $19.6 million project. The bond issue as proposed would not raise taxes but would extend the length of the bonds at their current rate.
If the bond issue passes, the architecture firm at that point would get into the "nitty gritty" of the design phase with additional input from stakeholders, Sachetta said.
School officials say a new elementary school is needed to replace West Central and Columbia, which both have inadequate space for programs, compliance issues with the Americans with Disability Act and no room to grow. Columbia also has structural issues due to poor soil conditions and underground mining features.
