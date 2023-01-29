Joplin's 28 city-owned buildings are largely in excellent, good or fair condition, but an extensive overhaul of one building is needed, according to architects.
A master plan that establishes an inventory of city buildings and their conditions along with work that could be done to house current functions was outlined in a preliminary report for the City Council at a recent meeting.
Of the 28 buildings, 12 are in excellent condition, three are rated good, and 13 are listed in the fair category.
Rated fair
A rating of fair means that they are considered to be in normal condition but need remodeling or repairs to accommodate current use. No city structures were found to be poor or deficient, said Kelly Stindt, of SFS Architecture in Kansas City. Both Stindt and another principal consultant at SFS, Kwame Smith, worked on the report commissioned by the city and gave the council presentation.
Two heavily used buildings rated as fair are City Hall, 602 S. Main St., which houses many city offices and council chambers; and the Donald E. Clark Public Safety and Justice Center at 303 E. Third St.
The Third Street center, which houses the main police station, the main fire station, municipal court and city prosecutor offices, is in need of a large overhaul in order to add needed spaces and to upgrade security features and the jail, the architects discussed at the recent council meeting. In addition, a police department storage barn on the grounds of the justice building also is rated as fair.
A list of top 20 needs of those two buildings focus on repairs or replacement of heat and air, electrical, plumbing and water systems that should be done within five years, according to the report.
Justice center needs
Remodeling work is needed at both buildings, although a large number of capital projects to reconfigure and enlarge the Third Street building are detailed. The report lists seven remodeling and addition options ranging from $29 million to $35 million on the low end up to $45 million to $48 million.
A particular need, the consultants said, is an addition for the fire department. The current station's garage and shop for storage and maintenance of firetrucks are not large or tall enough for today's fire engines.
"We will be doing space analysis to come up with future needs and concept options and following up with refining those options to select one that is the preferred or best option moving forward and providing documentation for that particular option," said Stindt, of the recommendations on the Third Street building.
It was built 55 years ago and originally also served as City Hall with a police and municipal court wing on the east and the fire department on the west.
The jail has challenges and needs remodeling for additional space. There also are needs for updated security features in all of the different department areas of the justice center, the council was told.
Questionnaires were sent to those who work in the City Hall and the justice center to provide their assessments of what works in the buildings and what is needed. That will lead to final recommendations on what needs to be done, and a full report will be provided later to city officials, the council was told.
Other buildings
Also listed as fair are the Joplin Health Department, 321 E. Fourth St.; Fire Station No. 3 at 2717 E. Newman Road,; Fire Station No. 5 at 3223 S. Texas Ave.; the old General Aviation Terminal and the Airport Fire Barn, both on Dennis Weaver Drive and Missouri Highway 171 at the Joplin Regional Airport; the MAPS trolley storage center; and another MAPS and vehicle building. In addition, the records storage building at Fifth Street and Kentucky Avenue is listed as is the public works department's sign shop and central garage.
Chad Greer, a principal of CGA Architects, 716 S. Main St., outlined the work that could be done to update City Hall. In addition to a project already approved by the council to remodel the northwest corner of the first floor as offices for a neighborhood improvement staff, there should be light remodeling work done in the Convention and Visitors Bureau offices on the northeast corner of the main floor.
Additionally, a ceiling should be installed over the offices of the human resources department, which are open to the main ceiling of the first floor and do not protect confidential discussions, Greer said.
A reorganization of second-floor offices of the city manager and the public information office are recommended. On the third floor, additional work space is needed for the city's information technology offices and the accounting department is in need of more space. On the fifth floor, where council chambers are located along with a council board room and a larger meeting room, there should be flexible space for the council, news conferences and additional meeting space.
Dan Johnson, public works director, described the results of the initial report as "some good options to look at" for planning.
