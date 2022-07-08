An architectural survey kicks off Monday along Seventh Street in Joplin — between Schifferdecker Avenue and Range Line Road — in advance of an upcoming project to rebuild and repair the road.
The Missouri Department of Transportation announced that the survey identifying historic and significant structures will be completed along the 4-mile stretch. The survey will cost an estimated $50,000 and will be wrapped up on Friday. Traffic should not be affected by the survey.
The improvement project to Seventh Street is tentatively slated to begin in 2024 or 2025.
Before the road can be repaved, the team of architectural consultants will photograph and identify historic or unique structures along the street, part of which was the historic Route 66, to prevent any damage with the upcoming project.
“They’re going to be looking for any buildings that have significant architecture, and this survey is required as part of a larger archaeology and cultural resources study that we have to do,” said Craig Switzer, transportation project manager at MoDOT. “We just want to make sure that we’re good stewards of our existing resources that we have and the project doesn’t negatively impact them. We have a lot of historical structures along that section of Seventh Street.”
The project has been in the planning stages for “quite some time” and had been unfunded until recently, said Switzer.
“With the latest gas tax increase and the bipartisan infrastructure law, the money we got from that, we were able to move it into the construction program,” he said. “It’s been in the planning phase for many, many years.”
Switzer said one of the primary reasons for the improvement project to Seventh Street is due to the rough condition of the original pavement.
“All of the concrete pavement that you see out there is original, and it looks like a lot of it was done in the late 1940s and early 1950s,” he said. “We’ve had a couple of projects in the meantime to come in and grind it down for smoothness, but the concrete pavement you see out there is original. We got a pretty good life out of it.”
Also as part of the Seventh Street improvement project, MODOT will be looking at safety and traffic flow upgrades for vehicles and pedestrians for easy navigation along the corridor. The sidewalks also will be updated to comply with ADA standards.
Switzer said these are important elements of the project with the upcoming completion of The Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex and new Jasper County courts building on Seventh Street in downtown Joplin.
“Those two locations are definitely on our radar, especially for the pedestrian traffic that those are expected to generate,” he said. “We’ll be looking at them pretty hard and how to get the pedestrian traffic to those two sites.”
A MoDOT traffic study showed that roughly 18,000 vehicles pass through the 4-mile stretch on Seventh Street between Schifferdecker and Range Line Road daily, according to Switzer. He added that the number of daily vehicles is expected to increase to an estimated 20,000 cars in the next two decades.
The future Seventh Street improvement project is estimated to cost $27.6 million, which includes the cost of construction and the design of the project.
“We’re looking at tentatively starting in the fall of 2024 going through 2025,” said Switzer. “We’re not going to close down the whole segment. At minimum, it will be one lane each direction. The businesses will still have access. We’ll require one segment to be completed before the next one gets shut down.”
