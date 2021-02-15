You may have to look back more than a century to find a stretch of February days with temperatures lower than those the Joplin area has been experiencing this year.
"I can tell you it is historic," Doug Cramer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service bureau in Springfield, told the Globe on Monday.
Cramer said the bureau was too swamped at this time with efforts tracking the current weather system, which has brought brutally low temperatures sweeping across the Plains states and half the U.S., to have run the numbers to see how it stacks up with arctic blasts of the past.
But what he could say with certainty: "This prolonged period of temperatures, freezing or below freezing, is going to be historic."
He said several communities in Southwest Missouri have experienced record-breaking lows in recent days. The lowest temperature recorded in the region early Monday morning was minus 9 degrees in El Dorado Springs. The lowest wind chill reported was minus 30 degrees in Warsaw.
The Joplin Regional Airport recorded a low of minus 4 degrees at 6 a.m. Monday, with the weather service predicting a Monday night low of minus 11 degrees for Joplin.
The weather service website shows the lowest temperature on record for Feb. 15 in Joplin was minus 6 degrees in 1905. That year saw a particularly harsh cold spell hit the city in February, bringing record lows of minus 4 degrees on Feb. 2 and again on Feb. 12, and minus 21 degrees on Feb. 13 before warming up to a balmy minus 6 degrees two days later.
But even that may not have been the lowest temperature ever recorded here. The Joplin Globe archives contain an article claiming that a cold snap produced an all-time lowest mark of minus 26 degrees on Feb. 12, 1899, on a thermometer at the Brand-Dunwoody mill. That article acknowledges that some of the city's older inhabitants contended that the winter of 1880-81 had been colder despite the lowest "authentic" recorded temperature of that winter having been minus 23 degrees.
