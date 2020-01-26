A Carl Junction woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 10:25 a.m. Sunday on Route JJ, 2 miles south of Carl Junction in Jasper County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Driver Sandra J. McReynolds, 80, suffered moderate injuries. She was transported to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin.
The driver of the other car, Kamryn Kelley, 19, of Carl Junction, was not injured.
The patrol said McReynolds, who was eastbound, stopped on Fir Road at the intersection with Route JJ. She then pulled into the path of the southbound Kelley car. After impact, both vehicles ran off the east side of Route JJ.
• A Nevada man was injured in a one-vehicle accident at 1:10 p.m. Sunday on Route E, two-tenths of a mile east of Milo in Vernon County, the patrol said.
Driver Matthew P. Rosser, 32, suffered minor injuries. He was transported by ambulance to Nevada Regional Medical Center.
The patrol said Rosser experienced a medical condition that forced him off the roadway. His eastbound vehicle struck a fence.
