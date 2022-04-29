Several area law enforcement agencies will serve as collection sites during Saturday’s Drug Take Back Day.
An initiative of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Drug Take Back Day encourages residents to remove dangerous, unneeded, unwanted or expired medications from their homes as a measure of preventing misuse or addiction.
Area collection sites, according to dea.gov, include the Missouri Southern State University police department and law enforcement agencies in Newton County, Carl Junction, Granby, and Monett in Southwest Missouri, Miami and Quapaw in Northeast Oklahoma, and Pittsburg and Cherokee County in Southeast Kansas. For a full list, go to dea.gov/takebackday.
Most sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Drop-offs can be made anonymously and free of charge. Sharps, needles, injectors and aerosol containers such as inhalers should be kept separate from other prescription medications because they will need to be disposed of separately.
Improper disposal of medications, whether via sewers or landfills, leads to surface water contamination, according to the Pollution Prevention Institute, a program of Kansas State University. Flushing unused prescriptions down the drain or crushing them and combining with kitty litter or other inedible substances before putting them in the garbage prevents substance abuse, but returning them to a pharmacy or bringing them to law enforcement is the only method that reliably keeps these substances from entering the water supply, the institute says.
More than 81,000 drug overdose deaths occurred in the U.S. between May 2019 and May 2020, according to the institute, citing data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
This is the highest number of overdose deaths ever recorded in a 12-month period; although overdose deaths were already increasing in the months preceding the COVID-19 pandemic, the latest numbers suggest an acceleration of overdose deaths during the pandemic, the institute says.
During the last Drug Take Back Day in October, 4,982 collection sites across the country took in 744,082 pounds, or 372 tons, of medication.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.