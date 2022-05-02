The Missouri Division of Tourism is encouraging summer travel around the state with its launch of the "That's My M-O" passport program, and several local spots are on the list of must-see attractions.
The program, hosted on a mobile-only platform, features hundreds of locations across Missouri, sorted into five themes: outdoors, food, culture, family fun and sports. Residents who check in at 25, 50 or 100 locations will be eligible to win prizes.
Area attractions featured in the program include the Neosho National Fish Hatchery, Prairie State Park near Liberal, Roaring River State Park in Cassville, Joplin's Wildcat Park, Whisler's in Carthage, George Washington Carver National Monument near Diamond, Precious Moments in Carthage, Red Oak II northeast of Carthage and the Joplin History and Mineral Museum. Regional attractions featured in the program include Silver Dollar City, Top of the Rock Golf Course and the Titanic Museum in the Branson area, and Wonders of Wildlife, Dickerson Park Zoo and Wilson's Creek National Battlefield in Springfield.
“This is a great way to kick off National Travel and Tourism Week and to celebrate the upcoming travel season,” said Stephen Foutes, director of the Division of Tourism, in a statement. “This is going to be a big summer for travel, and this program gives visitors another reason to explore Missouri.”
As part of National Travel and Tourism Week, the state's welcome centers will host giveaways and snacks this week. The Joplin Welcome Center on Interstate 44 offered red and white cupcakes Monday in honor of the St. Louis Cardinals; it will offer blue and white cupcakes Tuesday for the Kansas City Royals.
State officials say the travel industry in Missouri supported more than 250,000 jobs and generated more than $12 billion in taxable sales in fiscal year 2021.
For details, go to www.visitmo.com/passport.
