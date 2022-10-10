One of the most basic rules of writing is to “show — never tell,” and that’s exactly what Joplin High School officials did Monday during Teen Read Week.
Instead of telling students to read, they chose to show them what an actual fiction writer does for a living, which in this case was Monett author Annie Lisenby, who recently published her “survival romance” novel, “A Three Letter Name.”
During a short break, Lisenby took a moment to sign a copy of her book that was owned by Winnie Jakaitis, a senior at the high school and a budding writer herself.
“At first I was like, ‘what?’” Jakaitis said, “but by the end I just couldn’t put it down.”
She was just one of 1,700-plus students Lisenby spoke to during several presentations held inside the school’s performing arts center. She spoke to them about the importance of reading and telling stories, about story building and structure.
Ultimately, “I encouraged any student that they all have a story to tell, and how important that is for them to recognize that, ‘this is my story, and it has value in the world,’” she said.
Research has shown strong reading skills translate into better classroom performance and better preparedness for a chosen career, she said.
“I know for me,” she said, “when I was a teen, I was in so many clubs and so many classes that I didn’t really have a lot of time to free read, and I lost a lot of the joy of that until I got out of college and could read whatever I wanted. So I wanted to encourage them to have a foundation of understanding the importance of literature and being able to find their role in the world as they move forward.”
The idea behind Teen Read Week is just that, said Tammy Cady, Joplin High School library secretary — “just trying to get as many kids into (the school library) where we try to get them engaged as much as possible about reading.”
Lisenby’s visit certainly spiced things up, she added, “Not only to have a local author here but somebody who writes for teens, someone they can relate to and would inspire them to write, as well.”
It was a way for “kids to put a face to the notion that people can make a living with writing and that it’s so super important to do something with their own writing,” added Stephen Gilbreth, Joplin High School principal.
Lisenby’s novel — published back on May 31 and set in a fantasy dystopian world — focuses on two teens who are thrown together into a dangerous fight for survival, learning how to deal with disabilities while trying to understand what true love actually is.
Many of the students throughout the day peppered the visiting author with questions: “How long does it take to write a book?” and “How many times did you write your book?”
Another student even asked her to read her fiction when she had a spare moment.
When they asked her about the writing effort, Lisenby would often say right back to them, “You go write your book. and some are hesitant to do that, to start writing, which is a hard place to be because when you put yourself out there, as any kind of artist, you’re up for some kind of judgment or criticism. So I just say, ‘Just start writing — you can always edit later,’ and I think some of them were really surprised.
“I feel like if you aren’t the Beyoncé of writing, then you aren’t succeeding,” she continued. “And I think if you’re writing stories and they are bringing you joy, then you are succeeding.”
