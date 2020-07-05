JASPER, Mo. — A herd of alpacas roam the acreage at Shady Meadows Farm where they work in partnership with honeybees to fertilize and pollinate a variety of Triple Crown blackberry plants that are now ripe for the picking.
Jeff Powell, owner of Shady Meadows Farm at 23708 Pine Road near Jasper, said he doesn’t use any synthetic products and prefers to go the more natural route in order to achieve the best flavor. He started with raising alpacas and began growing blackberries in 2015.
“We have a symbiosis going,” he said. “I use the alpaca manure as a natural fertilizer. I don’t use any synthetics on the berries at all. Then I have the bees to pollinate the berries. We also sell local honey raw, blackberry jams and blackberry syrup on-site. We would love to sell some alpaca, too. We have nine pregnant females that will be due this fall.”
The Triple Crown blackberry plants have an explosive flavor and are very large berries, Powell said. The best time to go picking for blackberries is in July. He said the berries look really good this year, as far as having no diseases, compared with years prior.
“Unfortunately, we have to battle with pests, but I use natural botanicals to fight that,” he said. “I don’t use synthetic pesticides because I eat this stuff too, and I don’t want it. Plus, I have to protect my bees.”
The half-acre farm has 500 thornless blackberry plants and wide aisles for easy picking. Blackberries take about three years to grow to full production. Everything available to the public for picking is in its fourth year of growing, Powell said.
You-pick berries are $3 per pound. Picked berries are $5 per pound, and orders can be made via email at info@shadymeadowsfarm.com. Visitors can bring their own buckets or use the ones on-site. Farm staff will wear masks during checkout, and there will be ample space for picking.
“We generally assign somebody to a row,” Powell said. “They can pick both sides of those rows and not encounter each other.”
The hours of Shady Meadows Farm are from 7 a.m. to noon on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The farm is now open to the public.
Details: Call or text 417-499-1439.
• Ray’s Farm to Market LLC, 13858 S Highway 39, Mount Vernon: Jessie Cox, owner, established Ray’s Farm to Market in 2012 in honor of her late fiance, Ray, who was going to establish a farm-to-market vegetable production. He died of cancer in June 2010.
“We were very close,” Cox said. “We had been together prior to that for a number of years.”
There’s a total of about 400 thornless blackberry plants across 16.5 acres. The farm offers three varieties — Apache, Navaho and Triple Crown. Cox said the Apache is the first variety to ripen. She also uses an organic spray to keep the bugs at bay.
You-pick berries are $3.50 per pound. Picked berries used for wine, jellies, baking, etc. are $15 a gallon; prime picked berries are $25 a gallon or $7 per pound. The farm also offers hardneck garlic for sale at $12 per pound. Grass-fed beef will be ready in October.
Ray’s Farm to Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Thursdays. Any other days are by appointment only. Buckets will be provided and guests are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Details: 417-466-2566 or follow the Facebook page for latest updates
• Braker Berry Farm, 941 S.W. 90th Lane, Oronogo: Farm owner Greg Braker said he no longer has any blackberries available.
Other sites
Here are two area blackberry farms that have offered you-pick berries in the past, but farm owners but did not respond to the Globe’s interview request:
• Brown’s Berry Farm, 5935 Highway M, Miller. Opened on June 27. Details: 417-452-2400.
• Double Sugar Creek Blackberry Farm, 7126 Big Sugar Creek Road, Pineville. Details: 479-633-2002.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.