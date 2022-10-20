Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, the sole supplier of blood, platelets and plasma to patients at 44 area health care facilities, is partnering with Blood Centers of America, Forestmatic and blood centers across the country to plant 160,000 trees as part of a sustainability initiative.
The center will offer a tree donated in the name of the first 5,000 donors on Wednesday. Successful donors will receive a unique code that will allow them to track their tree online. Donors can use this code to view a photograph of their tree and see exactly where it has been planted.
The Joplin donor center is located at Northpark Mall, 101 N. Range Line Road. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.
To help avoid wait times, appointments are strongly encouraged. Donors can schedule an appointment at www.cbco.org/donate-blood.
