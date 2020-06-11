Those out seeking ripe blueberries straight from the bush have many regional farms to choose from this picking season, which usually starts in the second or third week of June.
Larry and Robin Mauller opened the Mauller Family Farm at 18706 Linden Drive in Neosho in 2015. The couple said they have over 46 varieties of blueberries with over 2,600 plants extending over 4 acres.
Mauller Family Farm is slated to open to the public at 6 a.m. Saturday for people to pick blueberries, and it will not close until after dark. After opening day, the fields will dictate when the farm will be open. Larry Mauller said they’re expecting a good turnout this season after having over 200 visitors on last year’s opening day.
“We had some huge blueberries last year, and we have some large blueberries this year,” he said.
Blueberries are universal and can be used to make syrup, pancakes, waffles, Amish bread, shakes, smoothies and even barbecue sauce. Larry Mauller said blueberries are healthy because they’re full of antioxidants, minerals and vitamins.
“One of the things that sets us apart from some of the other farms around here is we’re not certified organic, but we do everything organically,” he said. “It’s all natural. We even produce our own fertilizer. There’s no synthetics, herbicides or pesticides. You’re getting the real deal.”
Larry Mauller said blueberries can be planted in early spring, but he prefers the fall when everything goes dormant. The first three years of blueberry plants are considered the hardest as they get their roots established. A blueberry bush doesn’t reach maturity until it's 7 to 10 years old, he said.
“These plants, once they reach maturity, can produce anywhere between 10 and 30 pounds of blueberries per bush,” he added. “The blueberries you get at the store are grown for packing and shipping. They’re not really grown for taste. These are way better."
He said some people who had only eaten berries from the store had even told him that they did not like blueberries. "I had them sample one. They love blueberries now. There’s no comparison.”
The remaining 4 acres of the farm is growing blackberries, which are usually ready in July.
“We’re putting in our blackberries now, and we have roughly 2 acres in production,” Larry Mauller said. “Blackberry season is around the first of July, give or take. It all depends on the weather.”
For the most recent updates and hours of operation, follow Mauller Family Farm on Facebook or call 417-317-1098.
Blueberry roundup
• Braker Berry Farms, 941 S.W. 90th Lane, Oronogo.
Eight varieties of blueberries will be offered at Braker Berry Farms this season. Opening day is set on Monday. Picking is available from 7:30 a.m. to noon Mondays and Wednesdays, and from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursdays.
You-pick berries are $2.60 per pound, and picked berries are $4.45 pound. Customers can also place call-in orders. Masks are not required. Bags and buckets will be made available.
Additional produce will also be available, including tomatoes, lettuce, cabbage, peppers and squash.
Details: 417-214-0807 or 417-842-3609.
• Rausch's Blueberries, 21655 Route H, Monett.
Owners George and Ann Marie Rausch have a 3-acre farm with seven varieties of blueberries. They plan to have a soft opening either next week or on Father’s Day; they will keep customers posted their Facebook page with updates.
The farm will be open from 8 to 11 a.m. and reopen from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and from 8 to 11 a.m. and reopen from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays throughout the season. They are also open from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays. It’s closed on Mondays.
You-pick and picked berries are both available. Individuals at high risk of catching the coronavirus can place call-in orders. Prices per pound have not yet been set. Local honey will also be sold when available.
There will be a few changes this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. No children under the age of 12 are allowed, and everyone who visits is required to wear a mask. The number of pickers in the field may be limited because of social distancing. The owners recommend visitors call before driving to the farm.
Details: 417-235-7825.
• Robertson Family Farm, 707 Saginaw Road, Joplin.
There are over 2,000 bushes with four varieties at Robertson Family Farm, which plans to open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Picking will be available from 8 a.m. to noon, as well as 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. It’s closed on Mondays.
Blueberries can be picked for $3 per pound, or will be sold picked for $5 per pound. Picking season usually lasts four to six weeks. Visitors are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines and must bring their own picking containers. Hand-washing stations and hand sanitizer will be available. To reduce the spread of germs, visitors are encouraged to pay with cards.
Details: 417-861-5411.
• Heritage Family Farms, 10807 Highway 43, Webb City.
Co-owners Ted and Donna McDonald have several varieties of blueberries with over 1,000 bushes. Opening day is slated from 7:30 a.m. to noon today. Hours of operation are from 7:30 a.m. to noon Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Due to the pandemic, the office area will look quite different this year. Only one person is allowed to check out at a time, and visitors are recommended to practice social distancing. Masks are optional. Buckets will be provided and will be sanitized before and after use.
You-pick berries are $3.05 per pound, and picked berries are $5.05 per pound. Call-in orders can also be made. Cash or check payments are accepted. Check the Heritage Family Farms Facebook page for updates. Visitors are encouraged to call before visiting.
Details: 417-673-2580.
