Area businesses large and small aren’t immune to the effects of the coronavirus.
Two of the largest, with operations worldwide, have been limiting travel and taking other precautions, while other Joplin businesses are attributing a boost in sales to problems caused by the virus.
LEGGETT & PLATT
“We have certainly limited all nonessential international travel,” Wendy Watson, vice president of investor relations for Leggett & Platt, said this week.
Based in Carthage, Leggett & Platt has 22,000 employees worldwide (2,000 in Missouri) and operations in 18 countries, including China. The company has 16 plants in China, employing 5,200 workers, and 15 of those plants have been unaffected so far, said Ben Burns, vice president of business support services. The other is near Wuhan, in China, the city that has been at the center of outbreak in that country. That plant shut down about six weeks ago and remains closed. It employs about 300 people making cables for the company’s automotive group, Burns said.
“We have chosen to continue to employ everyone and continue to pay them just because it is the right thing to do,” he said.
He said no employee for Leggett & Platt in China is known to have the disease and they are working with Chinese officials to bring the plant back online. As they do so, he said the company will take steps to protect workers and prevent the disease from spreading.”It is important for us to note that the safety of our employees was our top priority,” Burns said.
He said Leggett & Platt builds its plants close to its customers, and noted that customer demand for that product in China also has slowed during the outbreak.
And while he said the company has experienced some disruption in shipping, he added that it is “nothing significant.”
WALMART
Last week, Walmart also imposed new restrictions on travel, both overseas but also domestically.
The guidelines include:
• Restricting all cross-border international travel to what the company called “business-critical trips.”
• In the United States, travel will be only for essential operations, including store and club visits.
• It canceled its U.S. Customer Conference scheduled for Dallas this week.
“We expect these guidelines to be in place for at least the months of March and April, so plan accordingly,” the company said in a statement attributed to Donna Morris, an executive vice president, and Dr. Tom Van Gilder, the retailer’s chief medical officer.
Walmart is one of the largest employers in Southwest Missouri and in late February announced it has set up an Emergency Operations Center task force that is in contact with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and other health organizations.
Some businesses are seeing an upside from the economic instability and supply chain disruption caused by the virus.
Jeff Scheurich, vice president of manufacturing for CNC Machine Products in Joplin said they have been affected, “but in a good way.”
Domestic companies that had been buying goods from China are turning to U.S. manufacturers because of supply problems with China. In the case of CNC, U.S. companies needing bearing components have come calling.
“It is going to be a significant boost to our business in the very short term. We will take it when we can get it,” Scheurich said. “We were hit three to four weeks ago with some significant volumes of orders and they’re still coming.”
Because of the long lead time when doing business with China, Scheurich said the additional work could continue through the spring and into the summer.
“We have added some overtime hours to help with the capacity,” he said.
Lovie’s Recycled Weddings in Joplin is another business that has seen an uptick because COVID-19, the illness caused by the new strain of coronavirus, has affected dressmakers in China and caused delays, so some prospective brides are looking for a sure thing as the big day approaches.
“I hear a lot of, ‘My wedding is this month,’ or ‘My wedding is this coming weekend.’” said Pam Ellis, owner.
“I have some brides coming in notifying me their dresses weren’t going to be in on time,” she said. “We have gone through so many dresses in the last week ... we can’t keep up with the demand.”
Meanwhile, researchers with the Missouri Department of Economic Development are working to get a handle on the impact of the outbreak at the state level, Maggie Kost, strategy and performance director for the agency, said Friday.
She called the situation “very fluid,” and noted that China is an important trading partner for Missouri. According to DED, China was Missouri’s biggest trading partner from 2016-2018, but that has been eclipsed by Canada. Last year, Missouri businesses imported more than $4 billion worth of goods from China, down from $4.9 billion in 2018.
While the International Air Transport Association said the outbreak could cost airlines worldwide as much as $113 billion in lost revenue, Steve Stockam, manager of the Joplin Regional Airport, said last week that they have not seen travel numbers decline, and in fact they were increasing, which is common each spring.
Around the world, stocks and oil prices have dropped as a result of the uncertainty as the disease spreads to other countries.
In the United States, where 14 had died of COVID-19 as of Friday, hundreds were placed in self-quarantines because of cases in a New York suburb. A suburban Seattle school district with 22,000 students announced it would close for up to two weeks because of concerns about the coronavirus and Seattle’s normally clogged highways were nearly vacant during commutes last week as large tech employers such as Amazon encouraged employees to work from home.
A consumer confidence survey by research company Morning Consult has already shown clear declines. But a separate survey of small businesses by the National Federation for Independent Business found that about one-fifth of small companies surveyed in February planned to add jobs, unchanged from the previous month.
A survey of the Federal Reserve Bank’s business contacts released Wednesday, known as the Beige Book, found that half the bank’s 12 districts were reporting consequences from the coronavirus. The Philadelphia Federal Reserve reported fewer tourist groups from China and said many of the city’s Asian restaurants and shops had reported declining foot traffic because of unfounded fears over the outbreak.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
