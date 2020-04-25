Area businesses partner to give high school seniors signs of hope

Area businesses are teaming up to help support high school seniors who may feel robbed of their last semester because of the pandemic.
Jo Kleinsorge, with Keller Williams Realty, has a senior, Aubry, at Carl Junction High School and has decided to provide free yard signs for each senior in the district. Since launching the project, she has received requests from both Joplin and Webb City for signs as well.
“We wanted to do yard signs for the senior class as a community recognition of their accomplishments since they’re missing out on (their last semester),” Kleinsorge said. “We didn’t want someone to be charged for them, and there’s no profit involved where any kid who wanted one could have one.”
The colored signs will feature “Class of 2020 Senior” with each school’s mascot and #allinthistogether, with the sponsors’ logos on the bottom. The back of the signs will be left blank in case students want to personalize them with their own quotes or interests.
Several businesses including X-Treme PowerSports, Abbey Title Co., Joplin Floor Designs and Mid-Missouri Bank have chipped in to provide additional signs to other schools. Precision Signs and Graphics in Carl Junction is producing the signs.
“Very easily, we were able to get some local businesses to help sponsor for those areas,” Kleinsorge said. “We’ll start delivering Webb City’s and Carl Junction’s this week and over the weekend.”
Kleinsorge said she hopes students see that the community recognizes them.
“I think as business leaders and community members, we all recognize that they’re unfortunately missing out on once-in-a-lifetime moments, but I hope they realize everybody still recognizes their accomplishments,” she said. “It’s still important. It shouldn’t be overshadowed.”
Other efforts
All Seasons Signs in Joplin is showing support for Joplin seniors with 2020 Senior Row, a collection of signs to be displayed along Campbell Parkway between 16th and 20th streets throughout the month of May.
Aaron Garman, general manager, said approximately eight businesses partnered to raise money for the signs, which will honor seniors from College Heights Christian School, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School, McAuley Catholic High School and Joplin High School.
Each senior will have a sign that displays the student’s name and school and the sponsoring businesses.
“This is definitely not a replacement (for graduation), but it will help,” Garman said.
Nathan McDonald, owner and operator of 66 Drive-In Theatre in Carthage, said he’s open to hosting virtual graduation ceremonies at his venue. School districts could rent the screen and sound system to allow seniors to be together with their families and peers — but in their vehicles, he said.
Several schools in Idaho and Pennsylvania have scheduled graduation ceremonies at drive-in theaters. McDonald said he hasn’t received any requests from nearby schools, but he hopes they consider the option.
“We’ve been asked to do a lot of things at the theater that we normally don’t have, like church services and a funeral," he said. "I know it’s not ideal, but we do have live-streaming capabilities, Blu-ray and we can fit all of their cars in there. It can be FM-transmitted where people can hear and stay in their safe zone, as far as their vehicle.
“It’s just something else for us that we feel as a business that we need to help support and do our part for the community,” he said. “We’d be happy to have those conversations if the school district wanted to look at that route.”
