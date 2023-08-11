Joplin Casey’s locations have been designated as collection sites for school supplies to be donated to Bright Futures Joplin.
The supplies will be provided to Joplin School District students in need and to classrooms lacking sufficient supplies.
School supplies can be dropped off at the following Casey’s locations through Friday, Aug. 18: 1904 E. 20th St., 2604 N. Range Line Road, 403 N. Main St., 201 S. Maiden Lane, 2764 W. 32nd St., 5869 N. Main St., 4800 S. Range Line Road, and 2808 W. Seventh St.
According to the National Retail Federation’s 2023 back-to-school survey conducted by Prosper Insights & Analytics, families with children in elementary through high school plan to spend an average of $890.07 on back-to-school items this year. Electronics and computer-related accessories are among the items in high demand.
“Headphones remain at the top of our need list. We know they’re out of reach for some of our families to purchase, but our elementary and middle school students are each required to have a pair of over-ear headphones for testing and classroom work done on computers,” said Amanda Stone, executive director of Bright Futures Joplin. “We’re grateful to have been able to provide over 660 pairs of headphones last year, and thankful to our community for their donations and support.”
School supply lists are available at Casey’s drop-off sites, as well as at local retailers and online at joplin schools.org.
In Kansas
Assistance is also available in Kansas, where families can apply for a one-time award of $1,000 per child to cover educational goods and services. Eligibility for the program was expanded in June by Gov. Laura Kelly to students from households with incomes of less than 300% of federal poverty guidelines.
Parents can spend their student’s program funds on a variety of academic enrichment opportunities such as:
• Curriculum and educational materials, including school supplies and certain allowed technological devices.
• Camps with academic-related curriculum such as music, arts, science, technology, agriculture, mathematics and engineering.
• Tutoring. • Language classes. • Musical instruments and lessons. The funds are not eligible for private school tuition.
Students in a current foster care placement are also eligible regardless of household income.
Details: www.keep.ks.gov.
