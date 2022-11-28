Today in the Globe newsroom we looked ahead to a day for generosity.
Records were broken last year during Giving Tuesday. Local charities are hoping for a similar surge of generosity this year.
We'll have more about this story in Tuesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- A housing boom in McDonald County.
- State coffers bulging with cash that lawmakers will budget.
- An upcoming dedication for a memorial sculpture.
We hope you have a relaxing evening.
