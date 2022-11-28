Giving Tuesday

Tom Vosicky, community outreach director with the Alliance of Southwest Missouri, talks Wednesday about restoration work planned on stained-glass windows in the group's building.

Globe | Roger Nomer

Today in the Globe newsroom we looked ahead to a day for generosity. 

Records were broken last year during Giving Tuesday. Local charities are hoping for a similar surge of generosity this year. 

We'll have more about this story in Tuesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about: 

  • A housing boom in McDonald County. 
  • State coffers bulging with cash that lawmakers will budget.
  • An upcoming dedication for a memorial sculpture.

We hope you have a relaxing evening. 

Follow Digital Editor Joe Hadsall on Twitter at @JoeHadsall.

Tags

Trending Video

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.