Area charities and nonprofits are looking to Giving Tuesday, which takes place on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, as a day to encourage charitable giving.
Many of these groups may be in particular need this year. Several of them had to cancel major fundraisers earlier this year because of the pandemic, and most of them are seeing an increased demand for their services.
"...Any amount is going to help us," said Annette Thurston, executive director of the Ronald McDonald House in Joplin.
Reporter Kimberly Barker will spotlight a few of these organizations and how you can donate on Giving Tuesday. You can find her story at joplinglobe.com and in Tuesday's print edition.
We'll also bring you:
- A story from our partners at Missouri Independent reviewing the month of November for Missouri's COVID-19 cases.
- Coverage from reporter Debby Woodin of today's daylong planning retreat by the Joplin City Council.
- A story about a gift to the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks.
Thanks for reading. Have a good evening, and stay safe and warm.
