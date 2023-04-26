Spire is honoring more than two dozen Missouri municipalities with the annual Silver Shovel award, which recognizes a year with no damages to gas pipelines.
To be awarded, a municipality must be located within Spire’s service territory, be a member in good standing of Missouri One Call and have no at-fault damages to Spire’s facilities in 2022. Spire created the Silver Shovel award in 2019 to encourage municipalities in the company’s service territories to work more safely.
Area communities winning the 2023 Silver Shovel award are Joplin, Anderson, Carl Junction, Lamar, Neosho and Webb City.
