Area colleges and universities have temporarily halted classes or moved to online coursework in response to the COVID-19 disease outbreak, which has prompted the declaration of a state of emergency in Missouri and Kansas as well as the U.S.
Face-to-face instruction in classrooms has been suspended by Missouri Southern State University in Joplin, the Kansas City University-Joplin medical school, as well as Pittsburg (Kansas) State University and Crowder College in Neosho.
Students at KCU-Joplin are out on spring break this week. They will move to online learning on Monday when students are to return to class there. Ozark Christian College has extended spring break an extra week, through March 28, to give staff time to prepare to move to online course work on March 30 if possible.
Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College at Miami, Oklahoma, will be closed next week for spring break, as will Missouri Southern. NEO students were told to take instructional materials and computers with them on break in case the college moves to online teaching after the break.
Alan Marble, president of Missouri Southern, said Friday that the campus will be closed to visitors until the end of April.
Missouri Southern has 6,000 students, faculty and staff on campus. Days when there are events, visitors can swell that number up to about 10,000.
"That's what really should drive the thinking of university officials around the area," Marble said. "Because, and I've heard it said before, a college campus can be a petri dish for these kind of viruses and what we don't want is to see it mutate at all or change. We don't want to encourage that at all."
Faculty will transfer all class work to the university's distance learning format so that students may continue coursework online, Marble said. During the closure, the dormitories will remain open, although students may go home and continue their coursework online if they choose. Food service also will continue for those students who remain.
"Next week is spring break, and it's not going to be much of a spring break for faculty, sadly, because they are going to have to convert classes that are not online," Marble said. "If they are flex classes, that means they are probably half already online, but the other classes will have to be converted. The real question comes in lab requirements and things like that."
Details about lab requirements and other requirements are being worked out, Marble said. Students should check with their instructors or watch for information on how to handle that work. Students who do not have their own devices will be able to access computers at the Mills Anderson Justice Center on Newman Road, Marble said.
Faculty members will continue to report to work, but the campus will be closed to visitors and almost all events scheduled during that time have been canceled or postponed, Marble said.
Maintenance staff members have started work to deep clean and sanitize campus buildings.
"We don't think we have any problems because we don't have anybody sick, but we don't know" with certainty that no one is carrying the virus, Marble said. He said he does not know if anyone on campus has come in contact with an infected person or been tested. City officials said Thursday that three people have been tested in Joplin and two were negative. They were waiting on the results of the the third test.
If students or faculty go to an infected area on spring break, under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regulations, they will be quarantined at home for 14 days when they return, he said.
Marble said the university is taking an incremental approach to dealing with the emergency, and if there is no virus spread within the next few weeks, the campus could reopen earlier.
Students or parents with questions may call student affairs.
At PSU, President Steve Scott said in a statement that while there have been no cases of the virus reported there, "the health and safety of students, faculty and staff are our top priority." But because the virus spreads through respiratory droplets, "we're taking steps to limit its presence among our campus population and put social distancing into practice."
Students there were released Friday from face-to-face classes a week early for spring break, though like Missouri Southern, dorms and food service remain open.
Classes at PSU will start again March 30 either online or by other alternative teaching methods.
Earlier in the week, PSU suspended university-led international travel for the remainder of the semester and has now extended that temporary ban to domestic travel.
The colleges and universities are posting information about their plans on their websites and said that information will be updated as conditions warrant.
