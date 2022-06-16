A committee of area residents is planning a two-day celebration of Black history that will take place this weekend in Joplin and Carthage.
The Southwest Missouri Juneteenth Committee will host a living history event called History Out Loud from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Minnie Hackney Community Center, 110 S. Main St. in Joplin. The group also will host a barbecue and fishing event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Kellogg Lake Park in Carthage.
Zarah Vylonis, one of the organizers with the Southwest Missouri Juneteenth Committee, said all the events are free.
Vylonis said celebrating Juneteenth is important because it marks the day, June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, and brought the word of emancipation to the last outposts of the former Confederacy at the end of the Civil War.
“We’re really hoping to start it off small and allow it to grow organically through the years into a real cornerstone of the Southwest Missouri community,” Vylonis said of the events. “This is our Juneteenth celebration. I have a personal connection with this event through my ancestry, and different members of my team have also been looking up their own ancestry and finding different connections to it.
"Something that’s said in the Black community a lot is if we’re not all free, then none of us are free," she said. "I think this Juneteenth celebration, especially with it being made a national holiday last year, is so important because we are going through a lot of turmoil in the U.S. now with race relations."
Living history
At History Out Loud, Vylonis will portray Josephine Silone Yates, a pioneering Black female teacher, college professor at Lincoln University in Jefferson City and advocate for women’s suffrage in Kansas City.
Yates was born in New York City, probably in 1859, although the records are unclear, and lived until 1912. She went to school in Philadelphia and Rhode Island, becoming the first African American person certified to teach in Rhode Island.
She moved to Jefferson City and became one of the first Black teachers hired at Lincoln University, teaching chemistry, elocution and English literature in 1879.
She was promoted to head Lincoln’s natural science department, becoming the first Black woman to head a college science department and first Black woman to hold a full professorship at any U.S. college or university, according to “Yours for the Race: The Life and Work of Josephine Silone Yates,” published in 1996 by Gary R. Kremer and Cindy M. Mackey.
“Although she didn’t have a lineage that was directly connected to being freed at Juneteenth, she was teaching a lot of people who were coming up after they had been freed,” Vylonis said. “She was teaching them at Lincoln University in Jefferson City, so she was making direct contributions to the concept (of) if you change an individual’s environment you can see how they can truly flourish.”
Other figures to be portrayed are Joplin native and renowned writer Langston Hughes; author and anthropologist Zora Neale Hurston, who lived from 1891 to 1960; and artist and educator Laura Waring Wheeler, who lived from 1887 to 1948.
Children in attendance will have the opportunity to participate in an art class by one presenter, paint on the Juneteenth flag and see a chemistry experiment by Vylonis as Yates.
“Me and the other members believe it was imperative to make education the forefront of this event,” Vylonis said. “Too often we’ve seen in schools and through some laws recently that are chipping away at Black history being available to the public. We wanted to make it fun, we wanted to make it accessible and we wanted to make it one of a kind, so we chose specific people to do living history on Saturday that have a connection to this area.”
Barbecue, fishing
Sunday’s event will feature free food, entertainment and the chance to fish in Carthage’s Kellogg Lake or in the Spring River.
She said the committee felt it was important to involve other communities in the Juneteenth celebration, hence the Carthage event.
“We have events going on in Joplin because it’s the large community and they’ve organized around that, and we wanted to create an event that was multicommunity, where these smaller, outlying communities could feel like they were involved in celebrating Juneteenth as well," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.