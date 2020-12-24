Communities in Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas donated more than 15,000 shoeboxes this year to Operation Christmas Child, a global initiative that delivers gifts to children in need.
Ellen Gibson, volunteer area coordinator for the campaign, said a total of 15,273 shoeboxes were collected from 13 drop-off sites throughout the region, including churches in Granby, Cassville, Monett, Mount Vernon, Carthage, Greenfield and Lamar in Missouri and Pittsburg and Parsons in Kansas. The shoeboxes are filled with school supplies, small toys and hygiene items.
“I think there’s a lot of hurting people in the world, and they need hope and to know that someone cares for them,” Gibson said. “This is a really easy way to help someone in another part of the world without leaving Joplin. Anybody can be involved in it. Even children can help.”
Last year, a record number of shoeboxes were donated by the region for Operation Christmas Child. Project volunteers were unsure how this year would compare with the ongoing pandemic, resulting in many churches not meeting, but they said they were pleasantly surprised.
“We were really pleased by the numbers that we have this year, considering the circumstances,” Gibson said. “We do know that some of the areas that receive boxes have been impacted by the pandemic as well."
A project of Samaritan’s Purse, Operation Christmas Child supports children impacted by natural disasters, war, terrorism, disease, famine and poverty. Since 1993, the program has collected and delivered more than 178 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.
Samaritan’s Purse also offers a virtual shoebox packing tool called "Build a Shoebox Online" as a way to give children shoeboxes packed from your computer or handheld device.
Shoeboxes built online often go to children in difficult-to-access countries. Participants can select toys and other items to include, and Samaritan’s Purse staff and volunteers will pack and send the shoebox.
Details: samaritanspurse.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.